Luxury Silver For Skatewear "Lovers"

Tell a friend: Bianca Chandôn is back. To be clear, Alex Olson's brand never really left. Its website is still up and running, offering streetwear clothes including its famous graphic tees which have turned Frank Ocean and Justin Bieber into "Lover" boys.

But things have been a bit quiet in the Bianca Chandôn world. The label has sort of gone missing in action from social media and the overall fashion scene...until now.

After a Vans linkup, Bianca Chandôn has now designed a new collection in collaboration with HOORSENBUHS, the Los Angeles-based jewelry brand co-signed by fashion finest, including The Row's Mary Kate Olsen and Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director Pharrell Williams.

The HOORSENBUHS x Bianca Chandôn collaboration perfectly balances both labels, offering clothes and jewelry. The clothing collection features hoodies, sweatpants, and tees, each topped with Bianca Chandon's signature "Lover" graphic (crystalized for this collab) and a HOORSENBUHS chain pattern on the sides.

It's just in time for streetwear's graphic renaissance.

On the other hand, the jewelry portion consists of HOORSENBUHS's Diamond Dame Phantom Ring, a chain necklace, and bracelets. The accessories get silver finishes and, of course, "Lover" stamps from the streetwear brand.

From April 11 to April 23, HOORSENBUHS and Bianca Chandôn will host a pop-up for their new collection at UNDER R Sendagaya in Shibuya. So if you're looking to cop, I'd aim to be the first day.