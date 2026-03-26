Off-White™'s Famous Friends Are Jumpstarting Its New Era (EXCLUSIVE)

Don't call it a comeback. The next era of Off-White™ is all about transformation. But no evolution is truly possible without acknowledging the past. And when said past is as storied as Off-White™'s, well, a bit of nostalgia is par for the course.

In honor of the staples that made Off-White™ the era-defining brand it is today, the fashion house is bringing on 10 famous friends to reimagine 10 signature pieces from the Off-White archive, including hoodies, denim, eyewear, and bags. The “10x10” collection is more than a nod to the past. It's the blueprint for Off-White™'s future.

Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White™, reinvented the everyday through his avant-garde approach to collaboration. His non-ordinary pieces were made anew with industrial-style graphics like "SHOELACES" and "OBJECTS"; this offbeat labeling quickly set a new standard for brand identity. And just like that, Off-White™ created a bridge between the worlds of high fashion and streetwear. A bridge that many modern brands are still walking today.

Now, 13 years after Off-White™ was founded, leading creators across multiple disciplines are paying homage to Abloh and Off-White™ by toying with the stylistic symbols Abloh used to make Off-White™ the luxury behemoth it is today.

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By revisiting the past and tearing into the future, these 10 designers are reinvigorating the icons synonymous with Off-White™'s ever-evolving ethos, as they explain to Highsnobiety exclusively.

Cristiano Fagnani, CEO of Off-White™

"Off-White has always existed at the intersection of dialogue and disruption. By inviting 10 visionary creatives to reimagine key categories, we are not revisiting our history; we are transforming legacy into contemporary statements, ensuring that our heritage remains in constant evolution."

A$AP Nast, Rapper

"The clock is not about telling time, but about challenging it. I kept coming back to the idea of Virgil versus time, about legacy, and presence beyond hours. Time stretches, collaborates, and is something that we shape. This clock is not asking what time it is — it is asking how you choose to live within it."

Veneda Carter, Designer and founder of Veneda Carter

"The Meteor is the ultimate disruptor. To think of a garment and put one or multiple holes in it creating something entirely new, yet familiar, felt incredibly empowering. And to celebrate a signature that Virgil introduced across many categories was something I was particularly drawn to. What moved me was the idea that through the cut, the female form becomes architecture, balanced between strength and vulnerability. The empty space is not an absence, it is confidence."

Scott Mescudi, Rapper

"To me, the icon I reimagined for this project is about creating a living object. The Out Of Office is built in layers, is shaped by experience, and is transformed through wear. Representing individual identity, the skate shoe is meant to be lived in, not protected. This is the energy I want people to feel when they experience Off-White™ — freedom, skill, and confidence — the true skater mentality."

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Renell Medrano, photographer and director

"I approached the Off-White™ eyewear collaboration with the same vision I bring to photography and directing — creating a fresh frame for seeing the world."

Stéphane Ashpool, founder of Pigalle Paris

"I was interested in challenging something that felt familiar. The varsity jacket is a symbol of belonging, of being part of a team. So many people recognize its power and the confidence it exudes, so I wanted to shift the narrative and look at it from a different point of view. Sometimes all it takes is turning something around to see it differently."

Raul Lopez, founder of LUAR

"I wanted the nonsensical to make sense. I wanted to celebrate this icon with courage and disruption in mind. And for the design of this bag to reflect its journey from its origins into something new, just as the Jitney represents movement and evolution. By playing with shape, size, texture, and color, the bag becomes a conversation between Off-White™’s past and the future it continues to evolve into."

Yuta Hosokawa, founder of READYMADE

"The hoodie carries a certain history for Off-White™: it is one of the brand’s most iconic and recognizable pieces. I remember reading an interview where Virgil said the hoodie was his favorite fashion piece to emerge from the 2010’s — and I agree. I built on its previous life by reconstructing proportions, textures, and details, allowing the product’s original identity to remain while transforming it into something new."

Guillermo Andrade, founder of 424

"For me, denim is not just fabric, but memory structured into form. Resilient and resistant. When I look at the archive and Virgil’s work, I want to understand the layering, the workwear, and the repetition. This is not about repeating what he did but honoring it; it’s about understanding his architecture he built and moving it forward."

Ava Nirui, Designer and Stylist

"I see T-shirts as social platforms — spaces for belonging and expression. It's the ultimate blank canvas for creativity. They are about connection and the way we construct our identity both publicly and emotionally, like fragments of a profile page that feel intimate but are meant to be shared. I miss the handmade sense of community, and I wanted to bring it into tangible garments for this partnership."

Bafic, photographer and director

"Everything we see is zeroes and ones like the jpegs on our Instagram timeline. Publishing whether it’s a photography coffee-table book, a zine or a catalogue raisonné has always been important because it freezes something that ebbs and flows like the culture of the times into a physically bound object… It's why I think a Publisher like Fine Print is as important as ever, because the thing I'm always wondering is how will we define the canon of today?"

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