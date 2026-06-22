The Surprise Star of the World Cup? Haaland’s Birkin Collection

Erling Haaland scored a brace in Norway’s first World Cup game, a 4-1 win over Iraq on June 17, surprising nobody. This is the same guy who’s scored 47 goals in 39 competitive Norway matches, and who scored 100 Premier League goals in a record-breaking 111 games. But when he showed up to the competition clutching a Hermès HAC Birkin 50 “Endless Road” in Gris Perle, it did raise some eyebrows.

Although if you’re well-acquainted with the 25-year-old striker’s style, perhaps even that was to be expected. Haaland is a Birkin-head of the highest order.

The Manchester City forward has countless rare and collectible Hermès Birkin bags, which isn’t an easy thing to achieve. These are some of the most famously expensive bags in the world, for one, but also Hermès is notoriously selective with who it lets buy its most famous bag, should he be copping them from the source.

Haaland, though, clearly has a good plug. He was pictured two years ago with a black and orange checkered H Togo HAC Casaque Birkin 40 Palladium which the year previous sold for $33,000 at Sotheby’s. Then, there’s the green canvas twill Birkin, the cargo-pocketed Birkin, the multi-pocket black leather Birkin… I could go on.

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And he’s not just collecting for himself, last year he reportedly spent around $435,000 on an ultra-rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin for his girlfriend.

Which brings us to the 2026 World Cup, and the HAC Birkin 50 “Endless Road,” which is a special bag even by Haaland’s standards. Retailing for an estimated $45,500, the bag features leather patchwork creating a scene of mountainous landscapes and a road that never ends. It’s as much art as it is a purse.

And, of course, Haaland has it in his possession. The striker isn’t the only footballer with a well-reported thing for Birkins, mind you, as everyone from Messi to Ronaldo to Beckham and beyond has been seen with at least one.

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But Haaland, well, if he’s best in the world at anything — besides football — it’s Birkin bags.

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