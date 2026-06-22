Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Surprise Star of the World Cup? Haaland’s Birkin Collection

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Erling Haaland scored a brace in Norway’s first World Cup game, a 4-1 win over Iraq on June 17, surprising nobody. This is the same guy who’s scored 47 goals in 39 competitive Norway matches, and who scored 100 Premier League goals in a record-breaking 111 games. But when he showed up to the competition clutching a Hermès HAC Birkin 50 “Endless Road” in Gris Perle, it did raise some eyebrows.

Although if you’re well-acquainted with the 25-year-old striker’s style, perhaps even that was to be expected. Haaland is a Birkin-head of the highest order.  

Shop Bags
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Manchester City forward has countless rare and collectible Hermès Birkin bags, which isn’t an easy thing to achieve. These are some of the most famously expensive bags in the world, for one, but also Hermès is notoriously selective with who it lets buy its most famous bag, should he be copping them from the source. 

Haaland, though, clearly has a good plug. He was pictured two years ago with a black and orange checkered H Togo HAC Casaque Birkin 40 Palladium which the year previous sold for $33,000 at Sotheby’s. Then, there’s the green canvas twill Birkin, the cargo-pocketed Birkin, the multi-pocket black leather Birkin… I could go on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And he’s not just collecting for himself, last year he reportedly spent around $435,000 on an ultra-rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin for his girlfriend.

Which brings us to the 2026 World Cup, and the HAC Birkin 50 “Endless Road,” which is a special bag even by Haaland’s standards. Retailing for an estimated $45,500, the bag features leather patchwork creating a scene of mountainous landscapes and a road that never ends. It’s as much art as it is a purse. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And, of course, Haaland has it in his possession. The striker isn’t the only footballer with a well-reported thing for Birkins, mind you, as everyone from Messi to Ronaldo to Beckham and beyond has been seen with at least one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But Haaland, well, if he’s best in the world at anything — besides football — it’s Birkin bags.

Shop Bags

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The World Cup’s Biggest Winners Are Brands That Shouldn’t Be There
  • Mexico & Retro adidas Are a World Cup "Match" Made in Heaven
  • The World Cup Suits Are On Another Level
  • Luxury Came for the World’s Most Humble Game
  • What’s Realer Than a Coca-Cola x adidas World Cup Wardrobe?
What To Read Next
  • The Surprise Star of the World Cup? Haaland’s Birkin Collection
  • New Balance's Healthiest Dad Sneaker Is an Erewhon-Level Snack
  • Nike’s Beautiful Floral-Covered Sneaker Is a Late Bloomer (& That's Okay)
  • Jordan’s Elderly Everyday Mule Is from the Future
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now