Reckon You Don't Need a Summer Jacket? You Haven’t Seen adidas’ World Cup One

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With temperatures spiking and even a breezy World Cup jersey feeling like too much, summer layering gets tricky fast. But as soon as the sun comes out to play, so do those inevitable, all-or-nothing thunderstorms. Enter the need for a lightweight jacket, the kind you can shove in your bag without a second thought and still pull off as an intentional fit move.

Ponchos? Leave them to the festival crowd. adidas’ EQT collection is stacked with sporty, throw-on-and-go jackets that actually look good, no emergency rain cape energy here.

No matter which World Cup team you’re repping, there’s a jacket to match your jersey. We’ve already done the digging and rounded up the most stylish ones.

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The real beauty of a track top? It’s all about the retro energy. The age of chasing the freshest jacket is over, these days, vintage is the only goal that counts. Bold colors popping against a pared-back base are exactly the kind of statement every soccer fan deserves, win or lose. The best track tops always feel like they’ve got a story – even if you just picked them up last week.

Launched in the early ‘90s, adidas EQT (short for Equipment) was all about stripping things back to what mattered, performance, comfort with no unnecessary extra bells and whistles. The line was a direct response to the era’s over-designed sportswear. Now, EQT’s legacy is everywhere: archive-inspired drops, reissues, and collabs like FIFA World Cup that nod to its roots while still moving the needle.

Take Mexico's version for one, that neon against the black is pure chef's kiss and is most definitely eye-catching enough to convert even the most soccer-averse. That’s the beauty of these World Cup jackets: they don’t retire when the final whistle blows. Argentina’s can easily pair up with some exaggerated jorts for a summer fit, while Spain’s is basically begging for the matching track pants on a rainy day.

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Hey, your team may not be winning, but you sure can.

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