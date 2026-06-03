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Japan's Edgy Workwear Artisan Got Grungier

Written by Tom Barker in Style

A.PRESSE’s new collection takes a familiar approach of recreating rugged vintage all-American gear through artful and often unexpected materials. It’s also worn by a familiar face: a shaggy-haired model who follows the slightly disheveled blueprint set by previous campaigns.

And yet, this newest collection feels different. 

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Fall/Winter 2026 (or as A.PRESSE prefers to call it, “2026 STYLE2”) is grungier, darker, and a little shabbier than what’s come before. Yet still so good

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If any one look epitomizes the entire season, it’s a Levi’s Type III trucker jacket recreated in a relaxed fit, its thick denim replaced by a smoother silk-cotton blend washed for extra softness and a slight fade. Half the jacket's collar is standing up, the other half covered by the collar of a half-unbuttoned navy checkered shirt with a matching shirt tied around the waist.

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The styling has a louche scruffiness that’s familiar to A.PRESSE, but the vibe is more pronounced. 

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There’s more untidy layering in a slouchy suede puffer jacket with a shaggy tweed blazer poking out beneath and an unzipped “vintage” silk fleece half-zip below that. Meanwhile, silver wallet chains attached to baggy pants nod to grunge wardrobes, while dark dramatic lighting adds to the edginess of it all. 

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A.PRESSE’s purposefully worn-out sweaters — slowly woven on rare old looms — and washed-out work shirts cut from delicate silks have always looked like they’re swiped from the wardrobe of an American high school dropout until you get up close to the clothes and feel the suppleness of the fabric. (And see the number of 0’s on the price tag.) Then, you realize it’s something far more special.

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That distinct tension is clearly working for the brand, fueling its recent menswear takeover. But for Fall/Winter 2026, A.PRESSE exaggerates the grittiness of it all.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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