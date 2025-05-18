The Vintage Look, Perfected by A.PRESSE

A.PRESSE is back with another banger, its "2025 STYLE2" collection.

The magic of A.PRESSE rests in the brand's precise craft. The Japanese label redesigns traditional menswear with top-tier materials, taking the pieces to a quiet luxury level. Think of your most normal button-up shirt now crafted from the most high-quality suede leather.

The latest drop from Kazuma Shigematsu's brand only advances the magic. A.PRESSE "2025 STYLE2" is a mix of vintage pieces and garments that look as if they've been plucked from the past, all talking the brand's design language.

Army fatigue jackets and trousers, cozy sweat cardigans, and work trousers are just a few of the vintage heaters from the collection. Elsewhere, you might catch a "worn-in" check shirt made from silk linen, crisp washed denim, and the slickest leather jacket crafted from cow leather.

Just days after teaming up with EVERYONE for a new kind of suit, A.PRESSE brings the heat with its STYLE2 drop. By the way, the collection is scheduled to drop over the course of the summer, with the first delivery coming in June.

Fans can expect STYLE2 to land at A.PRESSE and its retailers like HAVEN and Dover Street Market London.

And general good news: the Japanese label will soon be available at the Highsnobiety Shop.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.