Chan-young Yoon “Feels the Wonder” for Coach’s Holiday Campaign

It's officially the holiday season, ladies and gentlemen. Often, I find myself more caught up in prepping for the holidays rather than enjoying it. It makes me miss the days before adulthood when all I had to worry about was my elementary holiday parties, baking cookies for Santa, and waking up on Christmas morning to my mom's breakfast and new toys.

This year, Coach said forget holiday adulting. Let's feel like kids again (I second that).

Dubbed "Feel the Wonder," Coach's Holiday 2022 campaign seeks to capture "the season's joyful, child-like sense of wonder" by celebrating the "kid in all of us," per the brand's press statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Indeed, nothing captures the spirit of "a kid on Christmas morning" like actor Chan-young Yoon in Coach's Scooby Doo sweater as a little drummer boy (literally, as you can see in the pic above).

Yoon, Coach's first South Korean ambassador, chills in the brand's winter wonderland along with Jennifer Lopez and Zoey Deutch — living out his peak holiday moment while dripped out in the Coach's Winter 2022 gear (of course).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"When I was kid, I looked forward to receiving presents on holiday. It is always exciting and fun to receive presents," Yoon stated. "Especially, I remember receiving a beetle as a gift. I was so happy that I remember it every holiday."

"After I become an adult, I look forward to snow on holiday. It makes me feel good feeling the snow."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Yoon deserves to relive his days as a stress-free kid, especially after battling zombie students on screen for Netflix's edge-of-your-seat series All of Us Are Dead.

Yoon leads the show as the main character Lee Cheong-san. With a collective of remaining students and the proper kicks, the group, including Cheong-san, fights their way through a horrifying zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School.

While the hit show earned Yoon a heap of new fans, the South Korean actor got his start as a child star, as he's been acting since he was 12 years old.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Before the Netflix series, he appeared in films and television shows like Everything And Nothing, Doctor John, and Mothers, to name a few.

Yoon's latest role? The actor "feels the wonder" with Coach for the holidays, taking fans back to that carefree Christmas spirit we once had as kids.

"In a busy life, we tend to forget precious experiences and special memories of our childhood," Yoon stated.

"With Coach's holiday campaign, I recalled the good memories and emotions I felt when I was a kid. I was so happy about that."