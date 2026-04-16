Farmers Deserve Fun The North Face Gear, Too (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky High Farm Goods isn’t your usual proprietor of local farm-grown goods. As well as jam cooked from organic strawberries and grass-fed beef tallow balm, the label’s logo graces Balenciaga denim shirts, Supreme beanies, and Nike x Kaws tees.

Since this collaboration-crazed farm-affiliated fashion brand started in 2022, it’s done it all from workwear to sportswear to streetwear. One category has remained elusive, though, and an upcoming Sky High Farm Goods x The North Face collaboration will plug that gap.

“This is our first foray into truly functional outdoor apparel,” Daphne Seybold, co-founder and CEO of Sky High Farm Goods, tells Highsnobiety. “Our ultimate goal has always been to produce performance-driven garments that meet the demanding utility needs of farmers and other tradespeople, while straddling fashion and culture. This capsule is a direct reflection of our identity as an impact-led brand committed to generating net positives for both people and the planet.”

We got Sky High Farm Goods double-breasted suits (in collaboration with Denim Tears) before we got Sky High Farm waterproof outdoor gear. Which is kinda wild because the latter is the kind of stuff you actually need in the great outdoors — like, on a farm, for instance.

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On April 23, the duo launches a range of what Seybold calls The North Face's "time-tested icons," like weatherproof mountain pants and a shell jacket (“an essential layer for wet-weather farming,” according to TNF’s press release). Sky High Farm Goods’ interventions are ensuring the materials are 100% recycled and decorating the all-black outdoor gear through fuzzy appliqués and all-over prints of the brand’s moon and strawberry logo.

“We were deliberate in how these graphic elements showed up across the collection, creating a system of dress appropriate for the outdoors,” says David Whetstone, The North Face's director of global collaborations and energy. “While Sky High brought a lightheartedness, when [the logo is] applied on black, the intensity of The North Face is present.” Ensuring this branding is legible is vital because it carries Sky High Farm Goods’ vital message.

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Seybold, a former marketing executive at COMME des GARÇONS and Dover Street Market, started the brand to both raise money for Sky High Farm, a New York agroecological farm, and to spread the word about food equity. After all, as she previously told Highsnobiety, “If you look at the media impressions between fashion, food, and beauty — the categories we've decided to enter into — those media impressions dwarf [the ones for] climate talk.”

The hope isn't just that you wear these outdoor clothes embellished with a fun strawberry and moon, but that they inspire you to dig into Sky High Farm Goods' greater calling.

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