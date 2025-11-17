The Be-All & End-All of Carryalls

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

From the point of view of a shopping editor, there are a few things one just has to have a truly decent one of, ideally for the course of a lifetime. Fewer things, that same shopping editor would attest, are as obvious a placement on such a list of non-negotiables as a roomy leather tote.

Much like one's favorite cashmere sweater, a perfect white t-shirt, or the just-right cut of jeans, a carryall accessory belongs in every wardrobe. No, household even. Guys, girls, theybies and gentlethems; for work or leisure, errands or travel: In totes you shall trust.

Now, we can talk about trends, hype, and Lyst Indexes all day, discuss what they do or don't speak to. But a tote as simple, luxurious, and practical as Coach's Brooklyn bag can be easily argued to have earned an omnipresence for reasons beyond influencer marketing, however unbelievable that might sound in 2025.

A soft, give-giving silhouette, complete with a one-strap shoulder handle and handy inner pocket, the Boho-style Brooklyn bag is amongst the most straightforward of its specimens.

Compared to some of its own brand siblings, the multi-format model is radically minimalist by design, accommodating only for the essentials in both optics and utility. Thank Goodness.

Because for something that is to assist on a daily basis and, accordingly, match whatever's that day's outfit, there's merit in keeping the carryall to-the-point, in every respect.

That allows for more variety than one would assume, however, which Coach's Brooklyn responds to with a range of elegantly evergreen colorways, namely shades of brown, a black, and a maroon, alongside more eccentric suede, patchwork, or shearling versions.

At an upper-middle price point between $225 and $550, depending on size, this is, indeed, an investment piece. No one has ever regretted investing in a scrumptious leather tote bag though, certainly not one as timeless as Coach's.

Diamonds are forever, they say — as is the Brooklyn bag.

