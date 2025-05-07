Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have something in the pipeline. And they’re being quite secretive about what exactly that something is.

The Italian company has confirmed it is releasing a new collection at the intersection of luxury and sport together with Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari Formula 1 driver will be working directly with Rocco Iannone, creative director of Ferrari, to create a capsule drop drawing inspiration from Leclerc’s personal style off the track.

According to a press statement, it will merge “Ferrari’s essence of elegance and performance with the Monegasque driver’s effortless, dynamic spirit.” The same press statement also announces that the collection will be available for purchase starting May 21 and will debut at a special event in Monte Carlo, just days before the Monaco Grand Prix.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, that’s all the information the company is providing. For now.

Leclerc isn’t the only Ferrari driver with an eye for fashion design. Fellow Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Lewis Hamilton also has his own fashion brand, titled +44, and has previously designed collections for Dior. Team Ferrari's drivers are racing into the fashion world.