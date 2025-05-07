Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have something in the pipeline. And they’re being quite secretive about what exactly that something is. 

The Italian company has confirmed it is releasing a new collection at the intersection of luxury and sport together with Charles Leclerc. 

The Ferrari Formula 1 driver will be working directly with Rocco Iannone, creative director of Ferrari, to create a capsule drop drawing inspiration from Leclerc’s personal style off the track.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

According to a press statement, it will merge “Ferrari’s essence of elegance and performance with the Monegasque driver’s effortless, dynamic spirit.” The same press statement also announces that the collection will be available for purchase starting May 21 and will debut at a special event in Monte Carlo, just days before the Monaco Grand Prix.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, that’s all the information the company is providing. For now. 

Leclerc isn’t the only Ferrari driver with an eye for fashion design. Fellow Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Lewis Hamilton also has his own fashion brand, titled +44, and has previously designed collections for Dior. Team Ferrari's drivers are racing into the fashion world.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MLXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
The North Face x Cecilie BahnsenMountain Short
$660.00
Available in:
XXSLXL
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Fashion Files: Levi's®, Linen, and the Laws of Spring Style
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
  • Fashion Week Was a Summons to Get Off on 9-to-5s—Or Get Out of Them
  • What Happens When Ferrari & Richard Mille Link Up? Another $1 Million Watch
  • Fox Racing Wants to Be a Fashion Brand. So, It Brought In Kiko Kostadinov
What To Read Next
  • Converse's Strapped Up Its Punk Meets Playground Trekking Shoe
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • From Ferragamo to Martine Rose, Here Are the Black Designers to Have in Your Closet
  • After Bag Charms, Are Lace Jewels the Next Big Thing? Nike Sure Thinks So
  • If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To
  • Palace's Most Exclusive Drop of 2025? Merch for a Japanese Baseball Team
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now