It Wasn’t Just a Romantic Italian Car Rally, It Was “Tutto Bene”

Why keep a car in a garage when you can float it to dinner?

Three days of driving, aperitivos, and a winding hill climb, Tutto Bene just wrapped up its 2025 edition, and the image that stuck was a barge stacked with rare metal drifting across Lake Maggiore in the Italian alps, at golden hour on its way to a candlelit dinner.

And the cars? They rolled out the kind of lineup you usually only see in coffee-table books.

A Maserati Khamsin with its origami wedge lines, an Alfa Disco Volante that looks like a spaceship someone left in Milan, a Porsche 911 S parked next to BorromeodeSilva’s one-off “barca,” plus a Lotus Europa and even a scrappy little Austin Cooper S thrown in for mischief. The mix made it surreal.

Thoroughbreds and oddballs sharing the same barge, floating across Lake Maggiore like a dream garage on water.

Tutto Bene (that's Italian for "all good," fyi) happens once a year, and it has already carved out a place in car culture as the most romantic stop on the calendar.

Where Goodwood leans on spectacle and Pebble Beach on prestige, Tutto Bene is the Italian remix, smaller, slower, and staged with a designer’s eye.

It is part rally, part dinner party, and part art installation, which makes it feel more like culture than competition.

Day one warmed things up with media laps. Day three sent 80 cars charging up mountain switchbacks. But day two was the scene everyone remembers. Aperitivo on Isola Madre with 350 guests, classics staged under garden lights, cocktails in hand, and a Meyers Manx Albatross plane circling overhead. It felt less like a rally and more like a Fellini frame come to life.

People are already treating Tutto Bene like summer camp for design-brain gearheads. The official feed is all mood, hazy lake light, uphill switchbacks, and that “taste over trophies” energy with a side of FOMO if you weren’t there.

