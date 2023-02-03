Chloe Cherry Is Our New Age Winona Ryder

Pobody's nerfect! Even Chloe Cherry, @perfect_angelgirl herself, apparently has some stuff to sort through, as the Euphoria star has been charged with shoplifting a blouse worth a mere $28.

According to a local newspaper in Cherry's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the actress stole a shirt from a store called “Jenny & the Clowder,” which operates in a complex owned by Marty Hulse.

“Most times, when we find people who are shoplifting, we don't find them in the act,” Hulse told Lancaster Online. “They'll take the tag off of it and throw it somewhere. Then we see the tag, and we can find them on the camera and where it came from, and that's exactly what happened.

“I know it sounds piddly, but when it comes down to it, we're all small businesses.”

According to a police report filed by an employee, Cherry paid for several other items but almost incidentally shoplifted the blouse by simply walking out after trying it on.

Cherry, whose real name (Elise Jones) is used in the complaint, apparently returned the blouse when questioned by a police officer and admitted that she took it.

However, a representative of Chloe Cherry denies the charges.

"In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card," Cherry's rep said to TMZ. "In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse... This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

Cherry was previously charged for retail theft on April 25, 2015.

The case recalls that of Winona Ryder, though the actual specifics are quite different.

In 2001, Ryder was charged for shoplifting goods worth $5,560 from a Saks Fifth Avenue store in California. Like Chloe Cherry, Ryder was a successful actress with plenty of cash in her pocket and certainly could have paid the bill had she so desired.

Thing is, at least according to Cherry, this is more a case of credit card quirks than out-and-out thievery. It's unlikely that she'll be arraigned — surely Cherry would rather settle the matter if it comes to that — but who knows: Cherry, like so many rich and famous types, already has a lawyer on retainer.