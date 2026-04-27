New Balance’s Weirdest Dad Shoe Just Got Weirder

New Balance's 1890 is from the past and future. It marries the squiggly uppers of the 890v3 runner with the 2002's cushy ABZORB soles, resulting in this all-new techy dad shoe hybrid.

Basically, it was already a weird New Balance model. Joe Freshgoods just made it weirder.

For his 12th collaboration with the brand, Joe Freshgoods continues his signature storytelling, designing 1890 sneakers inspired by '90s rap videos.

Think Hype Williams-directed visuals with trippy colors, futuristic outfits, and fisheye shots, all led by musicians like Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes who weren't afraid to step outside the norm box. Joe Freshgoods looked to recapture that feeling with his latest dad sneakers.

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Each pair features blotchy-patterned mesh underlays, playing on the bold energy of the era's music videos. The purple one, named "Naughty Things," particularly brings back memories of Janet Jackson's purple look from her "What's It Gonna Be?!" video with Busta Rhymes.

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In addition to the purple, the collaborative shoes also come in orange ("Finger Waves") and green "(Cut the Check"). The green was a JFG-exclusive, which launched on his website on April 25 alongside the other colorways and a clothing capsule.

But don't drop to your knees just yet. Joe Freshgoods' "weird" shoes will release on New Balance's website on April 30, but only in the orange and purple schemes this time.

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