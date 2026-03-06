How "Crazy" Can Black Dr. Martens Really Be? 

The Dr. Martens Lowell, introduced to the brand’s offering last year, is already a puzzling blend of inspirations. This chunky leather lace-up is probably the first grungey boat shoe with workwear heritage.

But for collaboration-crazed Japanese retailer BEAMS that combination isn’t strange enough, because it is also bringing mismatched patterns into the mix.

Similar to how its hype-inducing Arc’teryx collaborations patchwork together various colors, BEAMS’ Lowell shoe brings together mismatched textures to create what the brand calls a “crazy pattern” design.

The all-black shoe combines shiny patent panels, soft matte suede, smooth leather, and croc-embossed patterns. But that’s not even the craziest part. The left and right shoes feature different materials in different places, meaning on top of the left shoe is imitation crocodile skin while the same place on the right shoe is textured suede.

BEAMS 1 / 6

These asymmetric shoes release on March 5 for $190, six years after BEAMS and Dr. Martens last link-up, to celebrate BEAMS’ 50th year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Japanese retail giant has grown to encompass everything from Americana-themed fashion labels to a high-end skatewear brand to a series of books, but it’s best known for its mind-boggling collaborative output. So, naturally, BEAMS’ 50th anniversary only means more collaborations.

Already, two months into the birthday celebrations, BEAMS has revived a rare Ralph Lauren grail and released a limited edition watch. Now, it's adding shoes to the mix and they’re every bit as wild as BEAMS’ other team-ups.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.