LOEWE Has a New Logo. Did You Notice?

LOEWE now has double the creative directors, with the design duo behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, taking the place of Jonathan Anderson once he vacated the role in March 2025. Yet LOEWE now has half the logo. Go figure!

The first items from McCollough and Hernandez's debut LOEWE outing, Spring/Summer 2026, are hitting the shelves and there’s a big focus on what was a small detail in the original Paris Fashion Week show. There’s a new LOEWE logo embroidered on warped sweaters and stamped inside of boxy leather bags.

Well, technically its the old logo just cut in half.

The LOEWE anagram, designed by Spanish painter Vicente Vela in 1970 and refurbished by design house M/M (Paris) under Anderson’s lead in 2022, is no longer a quadruple-L insignia but a double L.

Anything with a double-L logo comes from LOEWE’s new era. And there’s lots to pick from.

The logo quietly appears at the bottom of a striped tight tank top, on the back pocket of a sculptural asymmetric skirt, and atop the brim of a wavy explorer hat. It features more prominently on the chest of preppy polo shirts and a graphic T-shirt where the double-L-d logo helps spell "HELLO ! !".

Subtle as it may be, the new logo is also inescapable. The Proenza Schouler duo is making its mark. And maybe it makes more sense than it initially seemed. Two creative directors… two “L”s?

