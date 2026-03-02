Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)

Rier founder Andreas Steiner is under no illusions about the impracticality of his newest Salomon collection. Speaking with Highsnobiety, he admits it’s “almost counter-intuitive” to make “highly utilitarian shoes in such a candid, straightforward, clean colour.” And yet, the Paris label's newest footwear collaboration paints a rugged tactical boot used by militaries in humid environments in crisp, stainable white.

Why? Well, for one, Steiner feels the contradiction between a hard-wearing boot and the impracticality of white shoes creates “something really interesting.”

But more to his point, Steiner aimed to replicate the white knee-high socks typical of Tyrolean folklore costumes but with a utilitarian object like these Salomon boots, giving that tension a historic bent.

The outdoorsy fashion designer, whose childhood in the Alps’ Tyrol region informs much of Rier’s oeuvre, feels that his contradictory Salomons are mission accomplished. “This shoe perfectly embodies reimagined alpine traditions, translating something from the past into our contemporary city life,” he says.

This is true of both the tactical boot and the first Rier x Salomon sneaker, the Salomon XA PRO 3D, which is essentially a sneakerized take on the tactical boots.

The retro trail runner fills a noted gap in the current range of Rier-ified Salomons.

Rier previously dabbled with the Salomon XA JUNGLE two years ago in its debut Salomon collaboration, making the tactical boot surprisingly suave with a slate grey colorway before transforming a mid-top tactical boot through a muted tan colorway. Now, finally, there’s also a low-top version of Rier’s favorite Salomon shoe, pre-launching via Dover Street Market on March 2 before a global launch on March 5. The holy trinity of rugged Rier shoes is complete.

“I am particularly fond of the utilitarian details — like protection for rope climbing, sprint start soles, and water draining holes — features that make these shoes so versatile and perfect for the city and the countryside,” says Steiner. “Their unique silhouette, durability, and technicality represent a perfect match for Rier’s alpine wardrobe.”

