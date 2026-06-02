The Secret to the Perfect Everyday Jacket? A Little Bit of Leather

I am the proud owner of the perfect leather jacket. After years of hunting, I found it over 5,000 miles away from home in an L.A. vintage shop during my first trip to America. Its thin quilted lining provides warmth and shape without making it too bulky, it has a foldover collar (the lapels of leather blazers and knit bomber collars aren’t my cup of tea), and the black leather is beautifully softened but not overly worn out.

It fits like a glove. It's perfect. And yet I never wear it.

The problem does not sound like a problem: My leather jacket is too leather. It’s too heavy to wear outside of mid-winter, and I don’t like committing to a “leather jacket look.” Instead, I've been thinking I need to start considering jackets with only a little bit of leather.

In other words, leather jacket lite.

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Never has the power of a little bit of leather been more clearly illustrated than at the 2026 Met Gala.

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Romeo Beckham made his debut at the Super Bowl of fashion wearing a black Burberry tux with leather lapels acting as a shiny point of intrigue in an otherwise ordinary red carpet get-up. The reserved use of leather made the look. Beside him was the creator of the outfit, Daniel Lee, leathermaxxing in a full black suit, the kind of statement look only certain people can pull off. Lee, being the assured fashion designer he is, got his 'fit off, but I know which of the two outfits I’d feel more comfortable in.

But even Beckham’s leather-trimmed tailoring is an extreme example, since this more approachable ilk of outerwear normally consists of a workwear-inspired base ornamented with a leather collar, maybe some leather around the pockets or at the cuffs. You find these things on the racks of most menswear labels of taste.

Prada’s takes are probably the most famous. Troye Sivan wore its Carhartt-flavored barn coat with a cracked brown leather collar in his debut as a Prada ambassador, as did Tracee Ellis Ross at Milan Fashion Week and Orlando Bloom when he was stopped on the street for an impromptu fit check. But Miuccia Prada’s other label, Miu Miu, also offers a great option where contrasting leather covers an entire reverse collar and the inside of the cuffs. Miu Miu’s jacket has more leather, so it naturally demands more attention.

You also find hints of leather adding a certain je ne sais quoi to otherwise simple outerwear with buzzy menswear label AURALEE’s long wool coat, on award-winning fashion label ssstein’s sulfur-dyed cotton work coat, and on Lemaire’s denim overshirt that Highsnobiety’s VP creative director (and in-house shopping expert) Herbert Hofmann recently graded a 10/10.

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There are countless other leather-trimmed jackets to choose from, too, spanning the modest menswear of Studio Nicholson to the uber-luxurious land of Hermès.

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The one thing that ties all these jackets together, simply, is how basic they are. Take away the leather, and you have a nice year-round, daily driver coat. But add the leather, and you suddenly have something even better: a nice everyday coat boosted by a plush leather accent.

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