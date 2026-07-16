The Key to Tom Holland’s Style Odyssey? Obscenely Great Outerwear

With great fits comes great responsibility, and Tom Holland handles it surprisingly well. The actor has taken on many roles over the years — Spider-Man, non-alcoholic beer salesman, paid Vuori enjoyer — but has never stepped into the role of “fashion icon.”

At least, that is, until now.

Holland has embarked on his own personal style odyssey, quietly stepping up his fit game during a double-duty press run promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. There’ve been the obligatory full Prada ensembles (he’s the face of one of its fragrances), as well as custom suiting from the likes of Balenciaga, Jacquemus, and Fear of God.

As it turns out, the “brand new day” doesn’t only apply to New York City’s favorite web-slinger; it also describes Mr. Zendaya’s sartorial awakening.

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There are many elements informing Holland’s newly elevated red-carpet style, but a particularly strong selection of jackets have become the strongest webbing holding his outfits together. Shoutout here to Holland’s stylist, Crystalle Cox, for hooking him up with perfectly fitted outerwear.

The most obvious example is his truly amazing Saint Laurent track jacket — a cool $3,400 for the vintage look —but you can also take his custom Prada look from last week: A button-up shirt in an almost grotesque shade of green (complimentary), a faded blue pair of jeans, and one gorgeous boxy brown leather jacket. It’s the antithesis of the boring, traditional suiting that’s the menswear default on press cycles (to be fair, Holland has lately been loving a double-breasted suit, too).

Even when he has gone a touch more traditional with matching suits, Holland has given it the kind of twist up top that used to be the domain of more stylistically daring actors like Timothée Chalamet during his Haider Ackermann era.

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Holland has mastered the crop that falls right at his torso, pairing just-right jackets with matching pants that look almost like workwear (or maybe an ode to Frank Ocean’s incredibly utilitarian Met Gala 2019 outfit, which was giving “security guard gone rogue.”)

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There’s a level of polish to Holland’s latest look that signals that the star’s recent marriage to Hollywood’s top fashion icon, Zendaya, may have finally rubbed off on his wardrobe. Or, at the very least, he’s just learned that there’s nothing more powerful than a well-tailored jacket.

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