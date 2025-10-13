How To Improve Upon Military Outerwear Perfection?

One universal truth creates the backbone for the second delivery of FreshService’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection: Military jackets are the best jackets.

No industry’s influence on modern outerwear is comparable to that of the military.

The American military, specifically, with its MA-1 Bomber Jackets and knee-length fishtail parkas, is the source for ubiquitous jacket styles found on the rails of high street retailers and Helmut Lang collecting archivists alike.

So by creating a Fall/Winter 2025 drop titled “Military Items,” taking direct inspiration from storied pieces of militaria, FreshService was always bound to create some excellent outer layers. However, the brand’s genius is in how it subtly reinterprets this time-honored army garb.

FreshService, a function-oriented menswear label founded by Takayuki Minami, who is also the mastermind behind Graphpaper’s tasteful minimalism, brings a refined touch to these practical olive green-hued designs.

It takes an astute eye to catch FreshService’s interventions, which include lightening the padding on the US Army’s sought-after B-9 flight jacket, originally produced for only two years during the 1940s, or making the padded lining on the US Navy’s boxy-fitting 1950s A-1 deck jacket removable so it can be worn by itself.

These old-school hardy jackets and their accompanying wide-legged pants, available now from FreshService’s website, are only marginally different from the military regalia they were inspired by. And that's all they need to be.

The art of great outerwear was perfected by the militaries of the previous century, labels like FreshService are just refining it.

