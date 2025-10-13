Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

How To Improve Upon Military Outerwear Perfection?

Written by Tom Barker in Style
freshservice
1 / 4

One universal truth creates the backbone for the second delivery of FreshService’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection: Military jackets are the best jackets. 

No industry’s influence on modern outerwear is comparable to that of the military.

Shop coats & jackets

The American military, specifically, with its MA-1 Bomber Jackets and knee-length fishtail parkas, is the source for ubiquitous jacket styles found on the rails of high street retailers and Helmut Lang collecting archivists alike. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So by creating a Fall/Winter 2025 drop titled “Military Items,” taking direct inspiration from storied pieces of militaria, FreshService was always bound to create some excellent outer layers. However, the brand’s genius is in how it subtly reinterprets this time-honored army garb.

freshservice
1 / 10

FreshService, a function-oriented menswear label founded by Takayuki Minami, who is also the mastermind behind Graphpaper’s tasteful minimalism, brings a refined touch to these practical olive green-hued designs. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It takes an astute eye to catch FreshService’s interventions, which include lightening the padding on the US Army’s sought-after B-9 flight jacket, originally produced for only two years during the 1940s, or making the padded lining on the US Navy’s boxy-fitting 1950s A-1 deck jacket removable so it can be worn by itself. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These old-school hardy jackets and their accompanying wide-legged pants, available now from FreshService’s website, are only marginally different from the military regalia they were inspired by. And that's all they need to be.

The art of great outerwear was perfected by the militaries of the previous century, labels like FreshService are just refining it.

Shop new arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Pre-Aged Its Best Skate Shoe to Lived-In Leather Perfection
  • The Liminal Space of Outerwear
  • From Performance to Perfection (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Christophe Lemaire Democratizes the Outerwear of the Future
  • When the Skate Brand Serves Surprisingly Sophisticated Statement Outerwear
What To Read Next
  • How To Improve Upon Military Outerwear Perfection?
  • The Beachy Return of Stüssy's COMME des GARÇONS Fragrance
  • Brown Is the New Black. Or Is It?
  • Jordan’s Latest Dad Shoe Is A Hyper-Functional Hybrid
  • ASICS & Kiko Kostadinov’s Breezy Clogs of the Future
  • Nike's Colorful Hippie Air Max Made Possible by Ducks & Psychedelic Rock
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now