Racing Sneakers Slowed to a Walking-Shoe Pace

A leopard might not change its spots, but a PUMA can change its coat and look luxuriously cool in the process.

Graphpaper, the Tokyo label known for roomy silhouettes and tasteful tailoring, transformed PUMA’s Speedcat Plus into something even sleeker. This being its debut PUMA collaboration, Graphpaper has come out swinging by making a truly smooth Speedcat.

The collaborative shoe's upper mixes smooth leather, suede, and nubuck, arranged in tonal layers that mirror the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 theme, “Arrangement.” The result is a racing sneaker slowed down to walking pace, perfectly in tune with Graphpaper’s minimalist rhythm.

The brand isn’t exactly “quiet luxury,” but rather quiet quality, utilizing tasteful neutrals, functional shapes, and comfort that slips from the house to the city without breaking stride.

The PUMA Speedcat, on the other hand, is a ’90s motorsport icon originally built as a low-profile driving shoe for Formula 1 racers.

And the Speedcat Plus evolves that DNA into something sleeker and more lifestyle-minded, and Graphpaper pushes it even further into neutral-toned elegance, quite literally out of reach considering that the shoe will only be available in Japan through Graphpaper's website and online stockists.

Graphpaper flips the script on PUMA's speedster shoe. Instead of speed, it’s restraint and instead of hype, it’s texture.

This is the Speedcat, dressed for quiet functionality.

And it joins a handsome range of recent Speedcat styles, ranging from Speedcats so clean that they're "Never Worn" to crisply tonal football kicks made for the street.

The racing show has gone soft. And so much the better.

