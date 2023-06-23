Meta Campania Collective Provides Comfort in Quality

Emerging label Meta Campania Collective doesn't seek mass appeal. Its uncompromising, direct design is destined to be appreciated only by those who comprehend the appeal of quiet, quality clothing.

Case in point: the garments concocted for Spring/Summer 2024, the fifth season of Meta Campania Collective — quite a name — comprising a complete wardrobe for the artist who seeks perfection in everything, including their wearables.

Meta Campania Collective promises "exactingly sourced" textiles, as usual, delivering a variety of silk, unwashed denim, stonewashed cotton chambray, and cashmere blends in weights appropriate for summer but meant to be worn forever.

Heiko Keinath, Victor Brun 1 / 18

The silhouettes are typical of Meta Campania Collective: no nonsense cuts with clean lines and inherent ease. Shirts are boxy, jacket shoulders slouch, trousers sport high rises. Small touches paint the big picture.

Key pieces include a suit shaped from raw silk and lightweight wool blazer, intended to be styled atop shirts or tank tops as the wearer desires.

Heiko Keinath, Victor Brun 1 / 23

Delicate embroidery — "broderie francaise," if you fancy — transforms effortlessly oversized shorts into a statement piece still worthy of being worn every day. If more breathability is what you demand, the shorts are also fashioned from a hand-crocheted cotton weave.

Inspiration comes from all manner of sources, including the sort of clothes one might've worn as a child.

The perfect pajama shirt, the toss-on raincoat, the knit skullcap, and the chunky hooded cardigan that safely swaddles the wearer within; they're all here and updated for adults

Heiko Keinath, Victor Brun 1 / 22

Though Meta Campania Collective's clothing is inherently designed to be almost anonymous, allowing its subtly special fabrication and finishing to come to the fore, SS24 sees the introduction of a brand mascot of sorts, a hand-drawn octopus illustrated by Paris-based artist Samuel Fasse.

Seen printed, embroidered, and branded atop polo shirts, this character is indicative of Meta Campania Collective's patient focus on artistic craft. The artist comes first, their wardrobe second, all else is tertiary.