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adidas' Gargantuan Trail Shoe Is Large & in Charge

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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adidas is entering its trail-shoe era, and the streets just aren't ready. But the trails might be.

The XLG Speed Hike is a big ole trail shoe that embodies the bungee-ed-up excellence of a standard trail, stacked on top of an adidas XLG outsole.

shop adidas here

Channeling its trail shoe predecessors, the XLG Speed Hike wears a cage-style upper with toggle-style laces and an extended heel tab for good measure. Standard trail happenings so far. But where adidas really shakes the table up is at the outsole, where the Speed Hike reps that signature overextended, sculpted outsole that makes adidas' XLG sneakers so iconic.

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While the general sneaker skew is trending toward all things slim, adidas is still betting big on, well, really big shoes.

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From the large-and-in-charge adidas XLG mule to a restaurant-safe anti-slip XLG STORM EDGE, adidas hasn't abandoned the chunky sneaker game.

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If anything, the Three Stripes has doubled down on its enlarged shoe pursuits. Just take a look at the well-knit Adistar x Stella McCartney collab that's as big as it is stylish, or the equally thick Sneaker Sandal that's a toe-showing good time if we've ever seen one.

So what does it mean that the undisputed king of flat shoes is full-sending it on chunky sneakers? Bigger is still undoubtedly better.

shop adidas here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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