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Thanks to LOEWE, Footballer Suits Have Never Looked Cooler

Written by Tom Barker in Style
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Footballer tailoring is normally quite conservative (read: boring). LOEWE, as part of its brand-new multi-year partnership with Spain’s national men’s and women’s football teams, is mercifully shaking things up. 

Do you notice anything strange about LOEWE’s new travel wardrobe for Spain’s footballers at the 2026 World Cup? If not, then look at the sleeves.

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Spain’s biggest stars, including Pedri, Rodri, and Nico Williams, posed for portraits wearing the Spanish house’s blue polo shirts beneath generously cut three-button blazers, paired with wide-leg suit pants. And yet when they turn up their left blazer sleeve to unveil the small red LOEWE logo hiding inside, there’s a striped light blue dress shirt sleeve hiding below. How did that get there?

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The answer reveals itself on LOEWE’s website, where the exact jacket (minus the Spanish crest embroidery on the chest pocket) is listed for $2990. The blazer has a “double-layered stripe contrasted cuff,” creating the illusion of a shirt beneath. A neat experimental touch, especially for a football team’s travelwear. 

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This is classic LOEWE. We’re talking about a brand that, under its previous creative director, Jonathan Anderson, grew literal grass on jackets and now, under the direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, is producing huge sculptural furry outerwear.

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It’s a longstanding tradition that maisons create the pre-match suits for football teams based near their headquarters. Paul Smith has supplied Manchester United with all its suiting since 2008, for instance, while Parisian tailor Smalto outfits the French national team. The format normally remains the same: Plain suits, classically cut, with the team's crest on the chest. There’s nothing wrong with that, after all, they’re made for football tournaments and not fashion shows.

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There are some exceptions to the rule of football tailoring, like the Emporio Armani’s crumpled seersucker blazers with mandarin collars for Italy’s national team at Euro 2020, but they’re few and far between.

Of course, LOEWE, being the surrealist free-spirited label it is, added its little playful spin to this ilk of competition-specific formalwear while masterfully loosening the proportions for a wider cut than on a typical suit. And Spain is all the better for it.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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