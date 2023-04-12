19-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged, apparently. And people aren't too sure how they feel about it.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star seemingly announced her engagement via Instagram on April 11, sharing a photo of the couple with Millie Bobby Brown's left hand fitted with a glimmering diamond ring.

The caption? "I've loved you three summers now, honey. I want 'em all," a lyric from Taylor Swift's "Lover" track off her Lover album. 20-year-old Jake Bongionvi also made his own IG post, captioned "Forever." Sounds pretty engage-y to me.

It's kind of ironic that Brown used Swift's lyrics to announce her engagement as the musician is a brand new member of the single's club. But, at the same time, it makes sense because Brown a proud Swiftie, and apparently so is Bongiovi, the third oldest son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, by the way (there's a clip of the couple singing Swift's "All Too Well" together).

Brown and Bongiovi met on Instagram during the pandemic, but they didn't immediately hop into dating. They were friends for a bit before hard launching their relationship in 2021 when they were spotted hand-in-hand in NYC.

Bongiovi — an actor who's starred in projects like Rockbottom and Sweethearts — frequently supports Brown at her red carpet events, having attended a couple of her premieres in the past.

In January, the couple celebrated their anniversary, with Brown writing on Instagram, "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let's do it again but better!" Better. It's almost like she dropped a hint in front of our eyes.

Anywho, Brown and Bongiovi's engagement prompted a divisive reaction from the internet, particularly regarding the couple getting married at 19 (Brown) and 20 years-old (Bongiovi).

On one hand, you have people saying both Brown and Bongiovi — more so Brown, though — are too young, already foreshadowing a speedy divorce. #Shes19 is trending on Twitter as we speak, and it's definitely not about Leonardo DiCaprio this time.

Meanwhile, Brown's fans have stepped in to defend their fave, wishing the couple congrats and clarifying that Brown and Bongiovi are both consenting adults who can do as they please.

As for those in between, they're just here to get the customary jokes off. A couple of 20-somethings even entered the chat to compare their single lives to that of the now-engaged 19 year old Brown.

Trust me, I understand and see where both sides are coming from. But me being a a single person in their 20s, I couldn't imagine myself getting engaged at 19 (I was struggling through college at the time). But hey, it's not my life or yours.

They say when you know, you know — even if it is just one year after entering adulthood, I guess. Nonetheless, congrats to the happy couple!