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Nike & A’ja Wilson's Pink Encore Is Impossible to Ignore

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Pink was never meant to play background, and Nike knows it. 

The A’Two “A’Pink Shoe” takes A’ja Wilson’s signature line to max-volume, flooding the upper in color-shifting iridescent hits that demand attention from just about every angle.

shop nike

Nike’s not just making this shoe look the part either, it’s making sure it moves just as boldly. Thanks to its Cushlon 3.0 sole, every step feels springy, locked-in, and ready for whatever the game throws your way. 

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Stability is your best friend when you’re switching from defense to offense, with support built in for every cut and pivot. Like we said, this is more than just a pretty pink sneaker.

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Herringbone traction, too, so you can hit the brakes and shake defenders on command, no hesitation. Ventilation panels on one side nod to A’ja’s signature asymmetric style, keeping things cool when the action heats up.

It’s hard to look at the A’Two as just a sequel, it’s a pink-soaked encore with energy to spare. 

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For anyone bold enough to keep pace, this is how you stand out and show up, whether you’re on the court or just making an entrance.

shop A'Two "A'Pink Shoe
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Patrick Grady
Shopping WriterPatrick reports on emerging trends and drops for Highsnobiety.
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