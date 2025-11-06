Hoops Season Has Never Looked This Sharp

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The NBA season is back, bringing with it a fresh wave of new attire. Not that you ever need a reason to dress like a baller, on or off the court.

From sleek pre-game tunnel fits to statement sneakers and vintage inspired tees, this season’s style is all about confidence and creativity. Whether you’re hitting the hardwood or just the weekend hangout, channeling that courtside energy has never been easier.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best pieces that Nike has to offer. Consider it your shortcut to MVP status.

Jordan Tatum Cardigan

Few colors scream NBA quite like a splash of red. This fuzzy knit cardigan brings the same daring energy the game demands. Marked with the Jason Tatum stamp of approval, it cements its status as a true statement piece.

Sport Crossover Dri-FIT Hoodie

Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Hoodie $59 Buy at Nike

Whether you’re running drills or running the streets, this hoodie has you covered. Breathable French terry and sweat-wicking tech keep you fresh, with bold Jordan details that bring the heat.

Oversized Graphic T-Shirt

Chasing that OG hooper energy? This tee honors six-time champ Michael Jordan with vintage style, pure cotton comfort, and attitude to spare. It's a timeless piece for any true MJ fan.

Sport Dri-FIT T-Shirt

Another crisp tee, this time enhanced with Nike’s Dri-FIT sweat-wicking tech, making it all the more wearable, game day or not. That graphic speaks for itself.

Standard Issue Therma-FIT Basketball Pants

Nike Standard Issue Therma-FIT Basketball Pants $80 Buy at Nike

With frostier training sessions on the horizon, these Nike Therma-Fit fleece joggers will lock in heat and mobility so nothing slows your grind. The ‘Dark Team Red’ colorway is the ideal cop for fall, winter, and hoops season.

Air Jordan 5 Retro

Jordan Air Jordan 5 Retro "Fire Red Black Tongue" $215 Buy at Nike

No matter how you slice it, the AJ5 is a standout. Leather and textile details keep it looking fresh, and the original Nike Air cushioning, lace lock, and shark-tooth midsole pay homage to the classic. Take your shot knowing every step echoes greatness.

Air Jordan 40

Jordan Air Jordan 40 $205 Buy at Nike

Pushing limits is in the DNA of this sneaker. For the first time, these kicks stack full-length Zoom Strobel on top of ZoomX foam for marathon-level cushioning. The Jordan 40 is created to move and designed to last.

ReactX Rejuven8

Something a little ‘swaggier’ comes in the form of the ReactX Rejuven8. Nike uses some of its best tech to create a recovery shoe so comfortable, you’ll wonder how you ever played without them.

