Hoops Season Has Never Looked This Sharp

Written by Patrick Grady in Style

The NBA season is back, bringing with it a fresh wave of new attire. Not that you ever need a reason to dress like a baller, on or off the court.

From sleek pre-game tunnel fits to statement sneakers and vintage inspired tees, this season’s style is all about confidence and creativity. Whether you’re hitting the hardwood or just the weekend hangout, channeling that courtside energy has never been easier.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best pieces that Nike has to offer. Consider it your shortcut to MVP status.

Jordan Tatum Cardigan

JordanTatum Men's Cardigan
$120
Few colors scream NBA quite like a splash of red. This fuzzy knit cardigan brings the same daring energy the game demands. Marked with the Jason Tatum stamp of approval, it cements its status as a true statement piece.

Sport Crossover Dri-FIT Hoodie

JordanSport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Hoodie
$59
Whether you’re running drills or running the streets, this hoodie has you covered. Breathable French terry and sweat-wicking tech keep you fresh, with bold Jordan details that bring the heat.

Oversized Graphic T-Shirt

JordanOversized Graphic T-Shirt
$30
Chasing that OG hooper energy? This tee honors six-time champ Michael Jordan with vintage style, pure cotton comfort, and attitude to spare. It's a timeless piece for any true MJ fan.

Sport Dri-FIT T-Shirt

JordanSport Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$50
Another crisp tee, this time enhanced with Nike’s Dri-FIT sweat-wicking tech, making it all the more wearable, game day or not. That graphic speaks for itself. 

Standard Issue Therma-FIT Basketball Pants

NikeStandard Issue Therma-FIT Basketball Pants
$80
With frostier training sessions on the horizon, these Nike Therma-Fit fleece joggers will lock in heat and mobility so nothing slows your grind. The ‘Dark Team Red’ colorway is the ideal cop for fall, winter, and hoops season.

Air Jordan 5 Retro

JordanAir Jordan 5 Retro "Fire Red Black Tongue"
$215
No matter how you slice it, the AJ5 is a standout. Leather and textile details keep it looking fresh, and the original Nike Air cushioning, lace lock, and shark-tooth midsole pay homage to the classic. Take your shot knowing every step echoes greatness.

Air Jordan 40

JordanAir Jordan 40
$205
Pushing limits is in the DNA of this sneaker. For the first time, these kicks stack full-length Zoom Strobel on top of ZoomX foam for marathon-level cushioning. The Jordan 40 is created to move and designed to last.

ReactX Rejuven8

NikeReactX Rejuven8
$75
Something a little ‘swaggier’ comes in the form of the ReactX Rejuven8. Nike uses some of its best tech to create a recovery shoe so comfortable, you’ll wonder how you ever played without them. 

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

