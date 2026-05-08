adidas Unleashes a Wildly Refined Low-Rise Cheetah Sneaker

Some legends never leave the game, especially when they come back with a little bite.

The adidas Jabbar Lo is all 70s basketball DNA, remixed for the street and now dialed up with a full run of cheetah print down the middle, no less. It’s Kareem meets wild style, and it works.

First dropped in 1971 as a signature for a hardwood icon, the Jabbar Lo has since moved from the court to the city, and the new print turns a classic into a statement sneaker.

Premium leather keeps things sleek and durable, while that textured animal print panel brings a flash of attitude to the regular-fit silhouette. Lace closure keeps it locked in, rubber outsole handles the traction. You know the drill.

adidas 1 / 3

Looking remarkably similar to adidas' Willy Chavarria Jabbar Low, just without the designer’s flashy name stitched across the tongue.

It wouldn't be an adidas sneaker without the ever-reliable finishing touches. 3-Stripes, Trefoil branding, and a soft lining for that all-day, no-distraction feel. It’s adidas Originals heritage, but with a twist, just enough to get noticed without roaring for attention.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Jabbar Lo proves some icons don’t just endure, they evolve, especially when they’re wearing cheetah.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.