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adidas Unleashes a Wildly Refined Low-Rise Cheetah Sneaker

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Some legends never leave the game, especially when they come back with a little bite. 

The adidas Jabbar Lo is all 70s basketball DNA, remixed for the street and now dialed up with a full run of cheetah print down the middle, no less. It’s Kareem meets wild style, and it works.

shop adidas jabbar lo

First dropped in 1971 as a signature for a hardwood icon, the Jabbar Lo has since moved from the court to the city, and the new print turns a classic into a statement sneaker. 

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Premium leather keeps things sleek and durable, while that textured animal print panel brings a flash of attitude to the regular-fit silhouette. Lace closure keeps it locked in, rubber outsole handles the traction. You know the drill.

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Looking remarkably similar to adidas' Willy Chavarria Jabbar Low, just without the designer’s flashy name stitched across the tongue.

It wouldn't be an adidas sneaker without the ever-reliable finishing touches. 3-Stripes, Trefoil branding, and a soft lining for that all-day, no-distraction feel. It’s adidas Originals heritage, but with a twist, just enough to get noticed without roaring for attention.

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Jabbar Lo proves some icons don’t just endure, they evolve, especially when they’re wearing cheetah.

shop adidas jabbar lo

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