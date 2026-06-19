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New Balance's Latest Dad Shoe Is The Equivalent Of a Summer's Sky

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The New Balance 991 has always been a bit of a show-off. Since 2001, it’s been quietly setting the standard for dad shoes, clean lines, serious comfort and just enough chunk to make things interesting.

Enter the Made in UK 991 “Summer Brights.” 

shop new balance 991

This isn’t just a sequel; it’s what happens when an icon gets handed the aux cord and plays nothing but summer bangers. Blue and punchy brights make this pair ready for beach days, rooftop nights, and every “I’m just running errands” moment in between.

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The details? Premium suede, mesh for days, and that visible ABZORB cushioning that’s been making comfort cool for two decades. 

The 991 doesn’t need to scream for attention, it just knows it’s the blueprint. It’s a sneaker that can survive any trend cycle and still come out looking relevant, fresh, and more essential than ever.

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In a world obsessed with the next big thing, this is New Balance reminding everyone that a real classic only gets better with time, and a little color never hurts.

shop new balance

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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