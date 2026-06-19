New Balance's Latest Dad Shoe Is The Equivalent Of a Summer's Sky

The New Balance 991 has always been a bit of a show-off. Since 2001, it’s been quietly setting the standard for dad shoes, clean lines, serious comfort and just enough chunk to make things interesting.

Enter the Made in UK 991 “Summer Brights.”

This isn’t just a sequel; it’s what happens when an icon gets handed the aux cord and plays nothing but summer bangers. Blue and punchy brights make this pair ready for beach days, rooftop nights, and every “I’m just running errands” moment in between.

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The details? Premium suede, mesh for days, and that visible ABZORB cushioning that’s been making comfort cool for two decades.

The 991 doesn’t need to scream for attention, it just knows it’s the blueprint. It’s a sneaker that can survive any trend cycle and still come out looking relevant, fresh, and more essential than ever.

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In a world obsessed with the next big thing, this is New Balance reminding everyone that a real classic only gets better with time, and a little color never hurts.

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