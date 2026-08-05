New Balance Cooked Up a Mushroom Masterpiece

New Balance’s flagship factory in Flimby, Cumbria has become an unofficial home for premium grey kicks. But the brand’s British craftspeople are increasingly looking to earth tones.

Scheduled to land on August 20, the New Balance U991 WL2 Walnut/Shiitake Made in UK suggests that the updated 991v2 looks its absolute best when wrapped in organic neutrals.

Taking the modernized 991v2 silhouette which refines the original 2001 classic with a sleeker profile and updated cushioning, the Flimby team dresses the shoe in a culinary-inspired palette of rich Walnut brown and Shiitake mushroom tones.

The result is a masterclass in texture-driven minimalism. While New Balance takes headlines with eye-catching drops alongside Action Bronson and other collaborators, pairs like this act as a reminder that the brand specializes in pared-back, quality-driven design.

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The upper is built on a breathable mesh base overlaid with premium pigskin suede panels in a warm, dark Walnut shade while Shiitake grey-brown accents add depth to the colorway.

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Underneath the luxurious British upholstery, the tooling delivers state-of-the-art comfort. The dual-density midsole pairs classic ENCAP stability with full-length FuelCell foam and visible ABZORB SBS pods at the forefoot and heel. A durable Ndurance® rubber outsole completes the build.

Ultimately, the New Balance U991 WL2 Walnut/Shiitake Made in UK is a pristine showcase of artisanal craftsmanship meeting modern running performance. While many footwear brands look to streamline and drive costs down, New Balance’s Made in UK range proves there’s still joy in craftsmanship.

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