New Balance's Dressy Leather Skate Shoe Is Truly Grandiose

The New Balance 770 is having a second lease of life. A long-forgotten ‘90s cross-training sneaker, the 770 has been rediscovered by New Balance Numeric (NB’s skateboarding division) and is now a skate shoe.

Forget about sweaty HIIT classes, this is now a sneaker built for kickflips.

The 770’s new form was first unveiled earlier this year, appearing almost identical to the cross trainer it has evolved from, dressed in a mix of pebbled leather underlays with rugged suede paneling.

The second iteration of the 770, its first-ever collaboration, is a vastly different sneaker proposition.

Skate label Grand Collection, which debuted the sneaker during a runway show in August, has put a dressy spin on this cross-trainer turned skater.

Grand Collection’s approach to this sneaker is simple, in essence. The skate shoe gets an all-leather build with two monochrome color options: all-black or all-white. However, the aesthetic consequences of these updates are vast.

What was before a sporty retro dad shoe now appears more like a serious semi-formal sneaker.

Though don’t be fooled by its looks, this is still a serious skate model with all the original New Balance Numeric bells and whistles.

Alongside Grand Collection’s similarly dapper skatewear, which includes preppy poplin shirts and flowy wool slacks, these limited-edition 770 sneakers are set to drop on the New York label’s website October 15.

