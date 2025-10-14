Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Dressy Leather Skate Shoe Is Truly Grandiose

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The New Balance 770 is having a second lease of life. A long-forgotten ‘90s cross-training sneaker, the 770 has been rediscovered by New Balance Numeric (NB’s skateboarding division) and is now a skate shoe.

Forget about sweaty HIIT classes, this is now a sneaker built for kickflips. 

The 770’s new form was first unveiled earlier this year, appearing almost identical to the cross trainer it has evolved from, dressed in a mix of pebbled leather underlays with rugged suede paneling. 

The second iteration of the 770, its first-ever collaboration, is a vastly different sneaker proposition.

Skate label Grand Collection, which debuted the sneaker during a runway show in August, has put a dressy spin on this cross-trainer turned skater.

Grand Collection’s approach to this sneaker is simple, in essence. The skate shoe gets an all-leather build with two monochrome color options: all-black or all-white. However, the aesthetic consequences of these updates are vast.

What was before a sporty retro dad shoe now appears more like a serious semi-formal sneaker. 

Though don’t be fooled by its looks, this is still a serious skate model with all the original New Balance Numeric bells and whistles

Alongside Grand Collection’s similarly dapper skatewear, which includes preppy poplin shirts and flowy wool slacks, these limited-edition 770 sneakers are set to drop on the New York label’s website October 15.  

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
