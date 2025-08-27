Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s Normy Dad Shoe Grew Into a Rugged Skater

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
New Balance
The New Balance 574 was never supposed to be a skate shoe. And yet, here we are.

For decades, the 574 has been the quintessential New Balance sneaker, presenting an unpretentious blend of practicality and endless adaptability.

Born as a function-first runner, it became iconic almost by accident when laced by Phife Dawg, Raekwon, and Mos Def in the ’90s, hunted by Tokyo collectors, and seen everywhere from golf courses to fashion week.

It can be a beat-up work shoe or a grail worth chasing, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski even wears hers with a Rolex.

But now, the New Balance 574 is skating.

New Balance Numeric retooled the 574 with a vulcanized outsole for grip and board feel without losing its familiar look. The result? A 574 that feels right at home picking up grip scuffs.

The latest selection of 574’s just arrived on New Balance’s website, dressed in a clean all-black colorway with white contrast stitching. And the timing fits: Fashion’s been in a skate-shoe mood, with Vans silhouettes orbiting runways and moodboards.

So a skate-ready 574 slides naturally into the conversation, expanding the shoe’s lore without forcing it.

A shoe that has walked and run many lives, the 574 has already been platformed (see the chunky 574+), turned into golf shoes (the 574 Greens), and tweaked into luxe collabs. Its latest life? The 574 Numeric, the same unbothered classic, only now built to hold up against grip tape, cracked sidewalks, and maybe even a Tony Hawk move or two.

