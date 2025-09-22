The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For

The New Balance Numeric 933 sneaker, designed together with legendary skater Andrew Reynolds, continues to prove that dad shoes and skate shoes don’t have to live on opposite sides of the park. They can be one and the same.

The New Balance 99x line, a series of running shoes turned classic lifestyle models with a history dating back to 1982, is reimagined as a skate shoe under Andrew Reynold’s direction.

It’s a mashup of classic dad shoes for “The Boss,” expertly tuned for kickflips.

A thick padded tongue, reinforced toe, and underfoot cushioning compressed into a low, fast stack for boardfeel all ensure this is a fully functioning skate model. It looks like a 99x runner and rides like a pro skate model because, well, it is.

Unveiled exclusively by Highsnobiety in April 2025, the shoe made its debut in a quartet of muted colorways from NB’s signature greys to a tasteful olive green makeover. But the simplest of colorways has been missing from the collection.

There’s been no all-black pair to speak of until now. Unveiled on Andrew Reynolds' Instagram account is an all-black leather pair of 933 skate shoes, the dark colorway interrupted only by a white-outlined N logo and gum outsole.

This 933, expected to arrive later in the year on New Balance’s website, retailing for around $130, fills a noted gap in Reynolds and New Balance’s line-up of 933 sneakers. Finally, there’s a simple all-black option in the range.

