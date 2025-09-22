Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The New Balance Numeric 933 sneaker, designed together with legendary skater Andrew Reynolds, continues to prove that dad shoes and skate shoes don’t have to live on opposite sides of the park. They can be one and the same.

The New Balance 99x line, a series of running shoes turned classic lifestyle models with a history dating back to 1982, is reimagined as a skate shoe under Andrew Reynold’s direction. 

Shop New Balance
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s a mashup of classic dad shoes for “The Boss,” expertly tuned for kickflips. 

A thick padded tongue, reinforced toe, and underfoot cushioning compressed into a low, fast stack for boardfeel all ensure this is a fully functioning skate model. It looks like a 99x runner and rides like a pro skate model because, well, it is. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Unveiled exclusively by Highsnobiety in April 2025, the shoe made its debut in a quartet of muted colorways from NB’s signature greys to a tasteful olive green makeover. But the simplest of colorways has been missing from the collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There’s been no all-black pair to speak of until now. Unveiled on Andrew Reynolds' Instagram account is an all-black leather pair of 933 skate shoes, the dark colorway interrupted only by a white-outlined N logo and gum outsole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This 933, expected to arrive later in the year on New Balance’s website, retailing for around $130, fills a noted gap in Reynolds and New Balance’s line-up of 933 sneakers. Finally, there’s a simple all-black option in the range.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Nutty Dad Shoe Has Some Serious Sweet Charm
  • New Balance Serves Up Flames 990 Dad Shoes for the Community
  • The Quiet Luxury New Balance Dad Shoe That's Literally an “Elevated Essential”
  • New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash
  • Somewhere in the In-between: Grey Days Celebrates New Balance’s Statement Hue
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Sporty "Denim" Sneaker Isn't What It Seems
  • Costco’s Nike Dunk Skate Shoes Are Sweatpants for Your Feet
  • A Little Swarovski Made Nike's Finest Running Shoe Extra Luxe
  • Nike’s Most Colorful Air Max Skate Shoe Is a Clean Bank Shot
  • Nike’s Techy GORE-TEX Dunk Is Very Beige (In a Good Way)
  • The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now