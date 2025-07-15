Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Most Wearable Shoe Is Literally Good as Gold

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Nike’s Field General, an archival football sneaker revived for the streets, is going for gold. Literally.

A distinctly ‘80s silhouette featuring  U-shaped toe reinforcements and oversized white leather Nike swooshes, the Field General shoe is going wild with a metallic twist.

Shop Nike Field General

Satin gold underlays meet metallic gold overlays on the upper of Nike's new Field General sneaker, undermining its inherent versatility.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Meanwhile, underfoot, a gum sole provides a more classic contrast to the splashy design above.

Nike
1 / 3

Originally born in 1982 to dominate NFL fields, the Field General was initially ideated as a no-nonsense football shoe built for elite athletes in order to meet their performance needs on the turf.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Fast forward four decades, and Nike’s resurrected this once-hidden gem as a useful sneaker meant for everyday wear.

Since its return to shop floors, the Field General’s low-key build and versatility have been its defining features. Not in this case.

The shiny, golden Field General, available on Nike’s website for $115, isn’t trying to fit in.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Lowkey '80s Football Shoe Gets a Mesh Glow-Up
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
  • See How Five Style Experts Wear the Nike Field General
  • The Quite Literally Red-Hot Return of Martine Rose's Wildly Un-Formal Nike Shox
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Most Wearable Shoe Is Literally Good as Gold
  • New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash
  • Vans' Prettiest Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is So Low, So Luxe
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • adidas' Birkenstock Mules Evolve Into Workwear Clogs
  • Nike's Chocolatey Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Sweet Treat for Feet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now