Nike’s Most Wearable Shoe Is Literally Good as Gold
Nike’s Field General, an archival football sneaker revived for the streets, is going for gold. Literally.
A distinctly ‘80s silhouette featuring U-shaped toe reinforcements and oversized white leather Nike swooshes, the Field General shoe is going wild with a metallic twist.
Satin gold underlays meet metallic gold overlays on the upper of Nike's new Field General sneaker, undermining its inherent versatility.
Meanwhile, underfoot, a gum sole provides a more classic contrast to the splashy design above.
Originally born in 1982 to dominate NFL fields, the Field General was initially ideated as a no-nonsense football shoe built for elite athletes in order to meet their performance needs on the turf.
Fast forward four decades, and Nike’s resurrected this once-hidden gem as a useful sneaker meant for everyday wear.
Since its return to shop floors, the Field General’s low-key build and versatility have been its defining features. Not in this case.
The shiny, golden Field General, available on Nike’s website for $115, isn’t trying to fit in.