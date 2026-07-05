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This Wine-Gummy-Flavored Classic Has Been Dug Out of Nike's Archives

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Nike
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While Jordan Brand’s dynasty was built on the legendary exploits of the hardwood, the label’s early-2000s expansion into off-court training has quietly generated some of its most fiercely guarded cult classics. Chief among them was the Nike Jordan Trunner O/S.

This polarizing, hyper-distinct hybrid bridged the gap between running flexibility and cross-training containment. As the broader sneaker landscape continues to obsess over nostalgic, left-of-center performance gear, Jordan Brand is reaching for the silhouette once more.

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Standing for Off-Season, the freshly introduced O/S silhouette functions as a resurrection of the Trunner. It reups the busy, layered aesthetic while modifying the core geometry to create a silhouette tailored for daily lifestyle use.

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The vibrant color palette feels indebted to ACG and vintage outdoor palettes. Built with a highly flexible, open-mesh base in Bright Mango, the upper is anchored by Eggplant purple suede mudguards and a rubberized midfoot containment cage. 

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Under the bold upper, the silhouette shifts into pure utility, looking to a heavily cushioned, undulating midsole.

There’s no way around it, the Nike Jordan Trunner O/S is a departure from regular programming for the brand. But, with a masterfully retro outdoor palette, it somehow feels right.

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