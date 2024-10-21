Olly Shinder Is Subverting Workwear, Utility Boots Now Included

The time has come for Olly Shinder, one of London’s most exciting fashion talents, to make its first venture into footwear, partnering with Magnum Boots.

Shinder has built a name for his subversive and oftentimes sensual takes on utilitarian modes of dress: combining workwear with latex, uniforms with skin-revealing panels, and making hi-vis jackets into detailed technical wear.

Typical function-oriented designs are a strong undercurrent in Shinder’s collections so teaming up with Magnum, the company behind the first-ever globally certified tactical footwear collection, is a natural move.

Olly Shinder / Photography by: Heikki Kaski, Ferdinando Verderri

Using the rugged form of Magnum’s protective boots as a base, Shinder’s signature crocodile motif is reimagined for footwear: a button-down leather panel cut with triangle-shaped ends covers the top of the shoe and obscures most of the laces.

Built with Magnum’s hard-wearing action leather and a Michelin rubber outsole, the usual bells and whistles of a modern workwear boot are present, combined with Shinder’s innovative touch — the designer was inspired by London’s nightlife scene when creating these boots.

A milestone for Olly Shinder, who founded his brand in 2022 immediately after graduating from Central Saint Martins’ BA program, the designer’s first footwear design will be released on October 24 via the Highsnobiety Shop and select retailers.

The fledgling designer, who recently showed his last collection as part of the storied fashion incubator Fashion East, is expanding his range in line with his rising profile.