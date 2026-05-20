Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Mule Clog Concoction Is For the Perpetually Unimpressed

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The biggest sneaker brands pivoting into mules is old news at this point. They’ve all done it. But whether they’ve all been worth ripping up already successful silhouettes is a whole other story. 

adidas has somehow always mastered the subtle mule, and the new tonally beautiful Adimule Slide is no exception. 

shop adidas adimule

Lightweight, easy to throw on, and as easy to style as ever, this slip-on is everything you’d expect from an adidas product. Without the fuss of tying laces, that is. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With its cork underfoot and suede upper, this mule was obviously compared to the Birkenstock upon initial release. Few brands had dared go up against the clog giant at that point. But now, it’s fair to say, adidas are hellbent on pursuing the mule-esque shoe.

adidas
1 / 3

The trefoil logo is the loudest thing about this “mule”. Smack bang on the tongue, and even then, it’s barely noticeable. Clearly adidas got the memo about these kinda shoes. The quieter the better. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In that earthy olive tone, this mule is no doubt capable of becoming a summer go-to. Plus the price is fair, given the fact half the shoe is missing. 

shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Walk On & Into Spring(s) With This Damsel-In-Distress adidas Sneaker
  • adidas' Strappy Mary Jane Becomes Its Deer-est Ballet Sneaker
  • adidas’ Incredibly Luxe Sneaker Is Lowkey Bowling-Ready
  • Wales Bonner & Y-3's "Lizzard" Sneaker Distils the Genius of adidas' Sharpest Minds
  • adidas Designed Luxed-Up Superstar “Birks”
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Cozy Flyknit Sneaker Really Makes You Think
  • Give Salomon Lemons, It Makes a Super Juicy Trail Shoe
  • The North Face Does Sneakers Better Than You Think. And What's Next Is Wild
  • Dior's Hollywood Show Was a Movie
  • We Touched Demna's AirPods at Gucci's Times Square Show
  • adidas’ Mule Clog Concoction Is For the Perpetually Unimpressed
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now