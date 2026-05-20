adidas’ Mule Clog Concoction Is For the Perpetually Unimpressed

The biggest sneaker brands pivoting into mules is old news at this point. They’ve all done it. But whether they’ve all been worth ripping up already successful silhouettes is a whole other story.

adidas has somehow always mastered the subtle mule, and the new tonally beautiful Adimule Slide is no exception.

Lightweight, easy to throw on, and as easy to style as ever, this slip-on is everything you’d expect from an adidas product. Without the fuss of tying laces, that is.

With its cork underfoot and suede upper, this mule was obviously compared to the Birkenstock upon initial release. Few brands had dared go up against the clog giant at that point. But now, it’s fair to say, adidas are hellbent on pursuing the mule-esque shoe.

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The trefoil logo is the loudest thing about this “mule”. Smack bang on the tongue, and even then, it’s barely noticeable. Clearly adidas got the memo about these kinda shoes. The quieter the better.

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In that earthy olive tone, this mule is no doubt capable of becoming a summer go-to. Plus the price is fair, given the fact half the shoe is missing.

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