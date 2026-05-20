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Give Salomon Lemons, It Makes a Super Juicy Trail Shoe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Salomon
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When life gives you lemons, make a juicy trail shoe.

Salomon's X-ALP trail shoe is a citrus-toned stunner that quenches thirsts and dominates trails in one fell swoop.

shop salomon here

In collaboration with Japanese fashion retailer Journal Standard, Salomon turned its X-ALP sneaker into a zesty lemon-hued stomper that's designed to move with the foot on twisty trails or to pair with any citrus-flavored outfits.

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Lime green mesh wedges brighten up the suede yellow upper, while the blacked-out outsole brings things back down to earth.

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Now, the X-ALP Woven is one of the newest sneakers in Salomon's line-up, making its debut in May 2026 in a muted walnut colorway.

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But don't let the novice status of these new iterations fool you, the X-ALP has been around the trail a time or two since it hit the scene in 2014. 

Even with a decade under its belt, the X-ALP has been on a slow grind toward mainstream prominence. It's well known in the trail circuit, but it hasn't been until recently that the X-ALP has made a name for itself in the fashion world like its stylish comrades crab rangon XT-6 sneakers or pretty plum XT-Whisper stunners

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But thanks to collabs with brands like Journal Standard and Carhartt, the X-ALP is on its way to style icon status.

shop salomon here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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