Give Salomon Lemons, It Makes a Super Juicy Trail Shoe

When life gives you lemons, make a juicy trail shoe.

Salomon's X-ALP trail shoe is a citrus-toned stunner that quenches thirsts and dominates trails in one fell swoop.

In collaboration with Japanese fashion retailer Journal Standard, Salomon turned its X-ALP sneaker into a zesty lemon-hued stomper that's designed to move with the foot on twisty trails or to pair with any citrus-flavored outfits.

Lime green mesh wedges brighten up the suede yellow upper, while the blacked-out outsole brings things back down to earth.

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Now, the X-ALP Woven is one of the newest sneakers in Salomon's line-up, making its debut in May 2026 in a muted walnut colorway.

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But don't let the novice status of these new iterations fool you, the X-ALP has been around the trail a time or two since it hit the scene in 2014.

Even with a decade under its belt, the X-ALP has been on a slow grind toward mainstream prominence. It's well known in the trail circuit, but it hasn't been until recently that the X-ALP has made a name for itself in the fashion world like its stylish comrades crab rangon XT-6 sneakers or pretty plum XT-Whisper stunners.

But thanks to collabs with brands like Journal Standard and Carhartt, the X-ALP is on its way to style icon status.

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