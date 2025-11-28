This German Music Label Has Mastered the Ironic Tee

Public Possession says that T-shirts ought to be loud. The German record label, founded in 2012, specializes in graphic-heavy tees as loud as its famously wild parties, typically soundtracked by its preferred genre of bouncy, dance-y electronic boogie.

The label’s merch connotes a certain level of cool, which is why it’s sold in disparate tastemaking boutiques like Slam Jam in Milan and Very Special on LA’s Sunset Boulevard.

With greater demand for its wearables comes a greater scope of collections, and Public Possession is leaning towards becoming a proper fashion label, complete with seasonal drops.

Titled “Fan Club,” Public Possession’s Fall/Winter 2025 offering is half available now on the brand’s website, half available from November 27. And none of it takes itself too seriously.

One violet vintage-washed tee is printed with a list of 81 different kinds of pasta, from penne a candela to classic spaghetti. The product description for the top simply reads: “All I ever wanted, is more Pasta [sic].“

Food-themed T-shirts are a motif. Another heather-grey design is dedicated to a fictitious “food fan club” that cites various meals while the Milanese burger joint Fonzo’s gets its menu printed in red bold type covering the back of a long-sleeve (the “classic double” costs $12, fyi).

This is typical of Public Possession’s irony-laden language. The brand's purposefully outsized graphics and harsh clashing colors are knowingly garish, but they're also undeniably fun.

