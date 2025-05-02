A Surreal Summer Camp With Madeline Argy & An Excess of Equipment

Samsøe Samsøe’s Pre-Fall 2025 campaign, featuring British social media star and podcaster Madeline Argy, has everything you need for a summer camp.

There are tents, flashlights, footballs, kayaks, and lots of various-sized ropes featured in the campaign. Except, its stark white studio setting isn’t the environment for a summer camp. That bright synthetic light makes it unclear whether it was even summer when these photos were taken.

But that’s the point. Samsøe Samsøe has created a surreal summer camp as the backdrop for its first campaign with Argy, the Scandinavian label’s first-ever brand ambassador.

In her debut Samsøe Samsøe campaign, the relatable social media content creator poses alongside the vast selection of camping gear.

To match the campaign’s concept, Argy’s outfits feature the more sporty designs from Samsøe Samsøe’s Pre-Fall 2025 collection. In the images, there’s a specific focus on newly introduced striped polo shirts, workwear-inspired outerwear, and tall harness-strapped boots.

Everything in the campaign is relatively loose-fitting, casual, and imbued with the label’s typical Nordic look.

It’s the type of uncomplicated design that Samsøe Samsøe has built its legacy on, but offered in a new format: Together with the brand’s first ambassador.