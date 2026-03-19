From Nike to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is a signal that warm weather is on the way. From luxe lightweight summer hits like the MM6 Maison Margiela x Supreme x Timberland to more technical offerings like the ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company, all sides of the seasonal spectrum are on offer and they're telling us one thing: It's time to start building your spring/summer 2026 rotation.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company GEL-QUANTUM™ 360

Release date: March 19

Editor's Notes: Landing in three colorways, ASICS SportStyle and C.P. Company revisit the GEL-QUANTUM™ 360 with a focus on texture and technical detail. It’s a considered update, rooted in performance, sharpened by C.P.’s utilitarian design language.

Adidas BW Army

adidas BW Army The Whitaker Group Do Not Duplicate $150 Buy at StockX

Release date: March 20

Editor's Notes: The BW Army does what it always has: keeps things simple. Premium materials, no excess, and just enough retro appeal to justify another rotation slot. Hard to overthink, even harder to get wrong.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Boot

MM6 Maison Margiela x Supreme Timberland® Money 6" Premium Waterproof Boot $NaN Buy at StockX

Release date: March 19

Editor's Notes: When three heavyweights collide, expectations are high, and this trio delivers. MM6 Maison Margiela, Supreme, and Timberland rework the iconic 6-Inch Boot with a fashion-forward lens, blending rugged heritage with avant-garde detailing. It’s bold, unexpected, and destined to stand out.

Nike First Sight Noir

Nike First Sight Noir Black $125 Buy at Kicks Crew

Release date: March 19

Editor's Notes: The First Sight line keeps pushing experimental boundaries, and the Noir colorway leans hard into stealth mode. Futuristic paneling, sculptural lines, and a sense of deliberate abstraction make these sneakers feel like a concept brought to life, part performance prototype, part lifestyle statement.

Converse x Anonymous Club Chuck 70

Converse x Anonymous Club Chuck 70 $155 Buy at GOAT

Release date: March 17

Editor's Notes: Not subtle, at all. This is a bold rework of the Chuck 70 that actually stands out. Anonymous Club pushes the design further than expected, turning a classic into something louder, sharper, and harder to ignore.

New Balance Made in UK 991v1

New Balance Made in UK 991v1 $250 Buy at New Balance

Release date: March 19

Editor's Notes: The 991v1 doesn’t need much introduction. Made in UK quality, familiar shape, and restrained color work. It’s the kind of release that quietly does its job, and does it well.

Nike Mind 002 x Fragment

Fragment x Nike Mind 002 Black $140 Buy at Kicks Crew

Release date: March 19

Editor's Notes: Fragment applies its signature formula: strip back details, refine the lines, and keep branding minimal. The Mind 002 follows suit, clean, precise, and exactly what you’d expect from a Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration.

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