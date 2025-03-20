Bamford Watches to K-Way Jackets: Inside Snoopy’s Huge 75th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)

Snoopy’s 75th birthday was never going to be a small, low-key affair. The loveable beagle from the Peanuts comics is a merch-releasing phenomenon: Graphic T-shirts, watches, huge life-size figurines, high-end bags from a centuries-old French luxury house… you name it, and chances are there’s a Snoopy collaboration with it.

In fact, Snoopy is so ubiquitous in the worlds of fashion and design that it warrants a whole exhibition. Snoopy in Style: A History of Peanuts and Fashion is a new exhibition at Hôtel du Grand Veneur in Paris opening March 22 and running until April 5.

Curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum with the support of Sarah Andelman, the exhibition explores the outfits of Peanuts characters, and includes rare early examples of licensed merchandise, alongside collaborations with everyone from Kaws to Converse.

Highsnobiety

Plus, there’s a huge array of limited-edition products in the Sarah Andelman-curated gift shop.

Highsnobiety 1 / 13

With only 75 of each collectible made (this is a 75th birthday celebration, after all) a huge selection of Snoopy-centric merchandise is arriving exclusively at the exhibition’s gift shop and at the Highsnobiety Shop.

It’s a wide-spanning range of products, featuring a glow-in-the-dark GMT watch from regular Snoopy collaborator Bamford, K-Way re-issuing a 1985 jacket collaboration, a large “King Snoopy” figurine by Leblon Delienne and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, and Baccarat collaborating with Sarah Andelman for an exclusive "Cartoon Friendly Snoopy" with an engraved dots top and wearing a Miki hat by Béton Ciré and a paper shopping bag.

Homeware, fashion, figurines, stationery, toys: Sarah Andelman’s gift shop has it all, and more. A select number of items are available on the Highsnobiety Shop from March 22 with the full collection available to buy at the exhibition (which is free to visit, FYI).

Highsnobiety

After 75 years, Snoopy isn’t slowing down, he’s launching even more merch and becoming even more ubiquitous.