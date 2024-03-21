Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Sonny Angels to Snoopy Pipeline

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Snoopy has always been everywhere. There is, in fact, so much Snoopy that both the Tokyo Snoopy museum and an Instagram account tracking Snoopy's fashion appearances update on a near-daily basis. Literally as I wrote this, new Snoopy merch launched online.

But, as of late, Snoopy is more everywhere than ever before, so much so that no less than four different media outlets have taken different tacts to exploring similar questions that, effectively, all boil down to ,"Why is Snoopy so omnipresent? And especially with Gen Z?"

The answers are as varied as Snoopy's many careers. He's cute, for one. His design is ingeniously simple. He doesn't speak and thus relies on expressions so adorable that're they were memetic before memes were memes.

There's over 70 years of Snoopy to draw on, too, from comics to cartoons to plush toys that're still doggedly in-demand.

But, nowadays, it's not enough to simply suggest that Snoopy's everywhere. It's more accurate to say that Snoopy's in his Sonny Angels era.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

And I don't just mean that today's Snoopy culture is predicated on collectible Snoopy toys (there are a lot of those but there has always been a lot of those).

Instead, I mean that Snoopy status as a youth culture icon is fluid. It adapts to meet the times.

Because when you're as inimitable as Snoopy or Hello Kitty or the smiley face or the I Love New York logo, you don't need to evolve, despite what meddling ad execs might think.

Instead, culture will evolve around you.

Two decades ago, it was Joe Cool merch; a decade ago, it was KAWS T-shirts; now, it's Snoopy as a symbol of the self.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Sonny Angels, which have existed for two decades, were only recently positioned as symbols of girlish individuality, of personal expression, of cuteness. Snoopy, who has existed for seven decades, is indicative of self-love, of sincerity, and, yes, of cuteness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

On Twitter, images of vintage Snoopy products are hoarded and disseminated as breathlessly as archival fashion photos; dedicated fan pages share daily Snoopy pictures; Snoopy is edited into album covers or juxtaposed against, er, Better Call Saul (actually, that's not so surprising, what with BCS' irreverent young fanbase).

There's a veritable cottage industry of Snoopy content, what with upwards of 60 million views afforded to Snoopy TikTok clips — tellingly, there is no official Peanuts account on TikTok but there is a verified Snoopy page that regularly racks up millions of views.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

You can, as the other outlets have posited, tie Snoopy enthusiasm to any number of factors (same for Sonny Angels, really). But part of it, unquestionably, is down to the same simple appeal that makes him such a marketable pitchman.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Consider the case of Swatch.

In early 2024, the Swiss watch conglomerate hinted at a special Snoopy edition for its wildly popular Swatch x OMEGA MoonSwatch collection.

Swatch, which already has a few Peanuts team-ups under its belt, was likely expecting Snoopy's cross-generational appeal to help refresh the MoonSwatch line, which is still popular but potentially close to fatigue, what with the constant stream of drops.

Swatch was not likely expecting its Snoopy watch teasers to explode, however. Or maybe it was: it wisely spaced them out over several weeks, each scoring upwards of triple the average number of Likes generated by MoonSwatch reveals.

And then the comments. We're, like, talking 400 comments per post compared to maybe 100 comments. The riotous popularity of this thing blows even the extreme demand for ordinary MoonSwatches out of the water.

The purchasing power of Snoopy, like that of the Sonny Angels, cannot be understated.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

This commercial element is crucial because allowing fans to buy in creates a hook that holds tight. Even the people sharing Snoopy imagery and art on social media are adding to a collection, to some degree, in that they're amassing a stash of digital Snoopy stuff.

Gen Z is a collector culture and the vastness of the Peanuts empire naturally lends itself to the desire for a personalized stash of Snoopy stuff. The sense of self afforded by the Sonny Angels opened up an eagerness to identify with Snoopy's many nonverbal moods.

And you don't just see yourself in Snoopy but in your Snoopy collection, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

So it goes for all of the collectibles of the day: Sonny Angels, Smiski, Snoopy.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRD
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Fucking Awesome
Harrington Jacket
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Logo Cap
$210
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • Can Anyone Stop HOKA?
    • Sneakers
  • Leggings Are Pants — for Everyone!
    • Style
  • How to Improve Swatch & OMEGA's Moonswatch? Just Add Snoopy
    • Watches
  • It’s a Sonny Angel World. We’re Just Living in It
    • Culture
  • Do You Love Your Sonny Angels Enough to Get Them Tattooed?
    • Beauty
What To Read Next
  • Pharrell Inspired the World's Rarest Timbs (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • The Sonny Angels to Snoopy Pipeline
    • Culture
  • Rainbow Rims: Shopping Sunnies by Lens Color
    • Style
  • The North Face's New UNDERCOVER Collab Is Even Better Than Its First
    • Style
  • The North Face, New Balance, & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • MSCHF: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Art Collective
    • Culture

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024