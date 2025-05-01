Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Did Anyone Notice That The Row Sells Furniture, Too?

Written by Jake Silbert
We all know The Row's luxury handbags, prestige clothes, and era-defining footwear. But who knew that it also sells furniture? And not even The Row furniture?

I'm not talking about The Row's homeware collection, which modestly debuted at Salone del Mobile with handwoven sheets draped amidst a sparse "bedroom."

I'm talking about The Row's concise, curated selections of artful vintage furniture, available for sale both online and at its flagship stores.

Modestly revealed on a page called "Galerie" on The Row's website, the vintage furniture collection is displayed as a series of still images demarcated by the name of the maker (or suspected maker), the product name, and three words any penny pincher hates to hear: "Price upon request."

This offering of mid-century modern-ish and pre-MCM chairs, tables, and cabinets aligns with The Row's forthcoming collection of home goods but it's not a wholly new endeavor.

A representative for The Row tells Highsnobiety that the Galerie page has been around since 2019, though the Wayback Machine only documented evidence of its existence starting in 2023. The page appears to have mostly sold vintage jewelry and tchotchkes for much of its life as none of the screenshots from the past two years reveal any furniture until earlier in 2025.

I called one of The Row's boutiques to dig deeper. The staff member who responded seemed to be unaware of what's currently listed on the Galerie page though they did tell me that a unique assortment of furniture is available in each The Row flagship store (The Row homeware has yet to arrive in store).

This is classic The Row. its oeuvre is only scantly promoted and is mostly left to be discovered by the curious.

This naturally makes each discovery feel that much more exciting, like forgotten human history uncovered in an archeological dig. Less pith helmets, more stockings.

Appreciation of fine furnishings has long been part of The Row's purview, though. Its Instagram page operates like a Pintrest page, sandwiching images of Jean Dunand artwork and Frank Lloyd Wright blueprints between photographs of Noguchi's interior design and artists' studios.

It's all a vibe check, much in the same way that having a mostly promo-free social media page or an obscure tab on your website that sells prized vintage chairs is a vibe check.

It's The Row. Of course it's a vibe check.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
