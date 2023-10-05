Levi's, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops

Bringing together all of the products we care most about, from limited-edition sneaker drops to handcrafted homeware, the Highsnobiety Shop is a curated mix of our favorite brands from across the globe.

With new products filling up our virtual shelves every week, including seasonal collections and exclusive collaborations from our in-house label, it can be hard to keep up with at times — so consider this your manual to what’s happening in our online store.

This week, we're keeping you up to date with new outerwear from Levi's, technical footwear by Merrell, and much more. Scroll down to check out the latest in the Highsnobiety Shop.

New Balance

Highsnobiety

New Balance is on a roll this year, adding new models to its roster and launching headline-grabbing collabs. One model that always stands out is the 2002R, especially when it's part of the Protection Pack (Refined Future) series.

The updated models are draped in durable ripstop fabrics with leather overlays and sit atop the brand’s comfy N-ergy outsole.

Dries Van Noten

Highsnobiety

Dries van Noten stays on track with its statement pieces that are detailed with experimental washes and prints that further reveal the designer’s iconicity.

The new drop features images from the Plantentuin Meise in Belgium known for its large botanical garden and over 200-year-long history.

Cassidye Shirt $730 Dries Van Noten Buy at Highsnobiety

Pine Pants $620 Dries Van Noten Buy at Highsnobiety

Salomon

Highsnobiety

Salomon's latest footwear offerings arrive in the form of fan favorites like the ACS Pro and XT-series in a slew of fall-ready colorways.

Whether you’re exploring outdoors or simply leveling up your rotation, the French brand continues to integrate GORE-TEX membranes into its models to protect you from the elements.

Levi's

Highsnobiety

Levi’s new Fall/Winter collection is decorated in soft, earthy hues. Ranging from shearling jackets crafted entirely from sheep leather to inviting suede textures, the American brand continues to show out in its 170th year of operation.

Merrell

Highsnobiety

If fall camping or investing in functional footwear is on your agenda, Merrell has covered you.

The brand’s leading hiking shoe, the Moab Speed, is decked out with a weatherproof GORE-TEX membrane that features a zip closure at the tongue, while its packable Hut Moc 2 is easy to carry on the go and features a breathable mesh lining.

Hut Moc 2 $120 Merrell Buy at Highsnobiety

Jil Sander

Highsnobiety

When talking about minimal fashion, you have to mention Jil Sander and its timeless approach to fashion. The brand's new pieces are characterized by their relaxed, boxy fits and smooth textures.

Trouser D 09 AW 20 $715 Jil Sander Buy at Highsnobiety

The North Face

Highsnobiety

Aesthetics and durability converge with The North Face’s most recent collection. While its hardwearing outerwear is crafted for tough and unpleasant weather, styles like the Mountain Jacket make for practical lifestyle wear with a GORE-TEX finish.

Himalayan Down Parka $430 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

Saikuru Jacket $265 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

Gore-Tex Mountain Jacket $495 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

Meta Campania Collective

Highsnobiety

Meta Campania Collective’s FW23 collection is characterized by its timeless silhouettes and premium materials. Pieces like the hooded cardigan are crafted from rib-knit cashmere yarn while its spacious tote bag is made from Italian calf leather with a natural grain.

Shiro Unlined Tote $1980 Meta Campania Collective Buy at Highsnobiety

Michel Exaggerated Rib Cashmere Hooded Cardigan $3190 Meta Campania Collective Buy at Highsnobiety

Michel Exaggerated Rib Cashmere Half Zip $2420 Meta Campania Collective Buy at Highsnobiety

