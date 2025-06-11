Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe

Though you may not be familiar with his name, rest assured you know his work. Adam Levine's career journey spans an impressive 25 years in fashion, having transformed mass-market labels like Club Monaco and Abercrombie & Fitch into fonts of freshness.

Famously credited with reclaiming the latter's market and cultural relevance, Levine has still had quite a life since leaving A&F in 2021. That includes consulting gigs at Aimé Leon Dore and Madewell, to name a few.

But by the end of 2024, the American designer decided it was time to funnel his deep well of passion into a clothing company of his very own.

"I’ve been doing this for 20 something years and I love it so much," Levine tells Highsnobiety. "I'm compelled to do this. This is what I’m about, as silly as that sounds. I don’t play music though I wish I could, I don’t paint. This is my form of art and expression and there is nothing else."

From a studio in Williamsburg, Aaron Levine NY plays the menswear field with an emphasis on material excellence, intentional cuts, and everyday ease.

We're talking meaty flannels, wool suits, chore jackets, and classic cargos all made in America with Italian fabrics. "Workwear, outdoor, country living, prep, surf shop culture … all filtered through a tailored lens," as Levine describes it.

"I'm constantly looking for specific things that provide varied use and what I see out there isn’t exactly what I’m looking for. Chances are if I’m looking for it, someone else is too," he continues. "Or maybe they’re not and when they interact with what we’re making, they’ll realize it’s what they’re looking for as well.

Styled to the nines throughout the young label's debut lookbook, Levine’s crisp evergreens supersede fad, closet mainstays at a price point bespeaking both quality and approachability.

And amongst scene-y friends like model Erin Wasson, comedian Kareem Rahma, and writer Jalil Johnson, Levine himself can be seen modeling looks from this Americana-veering collection. Because these are the clothes that he, too, wears.

"We’re making beautiful, easy-to-get pieces that make me feel good when I put them on," he says. "It’s beautiful product that makes people look good without screaming about it or trying too hard. It’s not as easy as it sounds."

Soon available on its website, Adam Levine NY’s Season 1.0 collection reminds why an entire country of shoppers indirectly trusted its founder's taste. Now, it's time to go straight to the source.

"If not now, when? I’m getting old and I need to do this. If for nothing else other than self fulfillment and love," Levine says. "There’s always room for conversation. There’s always room for more music. I love it, so now is the time."

