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This Fire Breathing Nike Air Max Is Bubble Trouble

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The Air Liquid Max made a splash when it first dropped earlier this year with its outlandish design and in-your-face colorway. Now, Nike is swapping out the swampy green for a taste of heat.

Enter the “Bright Crimson and Fire Red” iteration.

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The clue’s in the name, really. This is a black and red serious stomper. On paper, it’s the same shoe with a quick repaint job. It’s as bubbly as ever.

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That renowned air unit sole will once again leave you wondering how on earth you’re staying upright. Like its predecessor, people are either going to love this feature, or absolutely hate it. No middle ground here.

NIKE
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This is Nike at its most inventive, and for that we can get on board. The color switch-up works, and with the swap from silver to gold on the Swoosh and accents, it’s feeling a lot more wearable.

Thankfully, like the original, Nike hasn’t neglected comfort or tech. With enhanced cushioning and midsole support, these feel as fierce as they look. And they look pretty damn fierce.

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This colorway of the Air Liquid Max is due to be released May 29 on Nike’s website.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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