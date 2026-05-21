Jordan's Razor-Sharp New Sneaker Mastered Every Angle (EXCLUSIVE)

Jordan Brand's new basketball sneaker is called the... Triangle? Hold on, this checks out. The shoe gets its name from the triangle offense, a balance of floor spacing, ball movement, and coordination. Most importantly, in this offensive hooping strategy, everything has a purpose.

That pretty much sums up Jordan's newest silhouette. It's an all-player, all-position basketball shoe that works for pretty much any game, from the pros to a quick pickup game. And no detail was spared.

The Jordan Triangle sits on a low-top silhouette and packs just as much power as it does cushiness. Its soles feature two of Nike's best cushioning technologies: the Zoom X foam and the Air Zoom, a rare combo for even the brand's most premium basketball sneakers.

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The Nike sub-label also installed a lateral shank for unexpected changes on the court, which sits beneath a carbon fiber-style woven upper that gives the model not only some extra strength up top but a sleek feel.

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And the Triangle is indeed good-looking. It's sort of like a mashup of the signature models that came before it, carrying that same modern aura as the Luka, Zion, and Tatum models.

It also shares some likeness with the Jordan 40, a basketball sneaker that launched in 2025 as part of the brand's 40th anniversary and offered luxe, clean views with a super runner-level construction.

The Triangle leaked earlier this year but now, after getting hands-on with the model, we can confirm that It'll arrive in three colorways: "Volt/Infrared," "Baltic Blue," and "Hyper Punch."

The Jordan Triangle is like a budget-friendly version of the AJ40 and, honestly, that's a pretty great proposition.

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Priced at $140 and available on Nike's website from July 2, the model is quite a steal, especially for a stylish basketball shoe equipped with Nike's finest fixings.

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