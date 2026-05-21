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Jordan's Razor-Sharp New Sneaker Mastered Every Angle (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Jordan Brand's new basketball sneaker is called the... Triangle? Hold on, this checks out. The shoe gets its name from the triangle offense, a balance of floor spacing, ball movement, and coordination. Most importantly, in this offensive hooping strategy, everything has a purpose.

That pretty much sums up Jordan's newest silhouette. It's an all-player, all-position basketball shoe that works for pretty much any game, from the pros to a quick pickup game. And no detail was spared.

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The Jordan Triangle sits on a low-top silhouette and packs just as much power as it does cushiness. Its soles feature two of Nike's best cushioning technologies: the Zoom X foam and the Air Zoom, a rare combo for even the brand's most premium basketball sneakers.

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The Nike sub-label also installed a lateral shank for unexpected changes on the court, which sits beneath a carbon fiber-style woven upper that gives the model not only some extra strength up top but a sleek feel.

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And the Triangle is indeed good-looking. It's sort of like a mashup of the signature models that came before it, carrying that same modern aura as the Luka, Zion, and Tatum models.

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It also shares some likeness with the Jordan 40, a basketball sneaker that launched in 2025 as part of the brand's 40th anniversary and offered luxe, clean views with a super runner-level construction.

The Triangle leaked earlier this year but now, after getting hands-on with the model, we can confirm that It'll arrive in three colorways: "Volt/Infrared," "Baltic Blue," and "Hyper Punch."

The Jordan Triangle is like a budget-friendly version of the AJ40 and, honestly, that's a pretty great proposition.

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Priced at $140 and available on Nike's website from July 2, the model is quite a steal, especially for a stylish basketball shoe equipped with Nike's finest fixings.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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