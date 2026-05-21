Nike's Navy Drenched Air Force 1 Is Feeling Starry-Eyed & Patriotic

At first glance, this may not look like a new Air Force 1. The shape isn’t new. The colorway isn’t new.​

But you best believe this is a bright and starry-eyed addition to Nike’s lineup.​ In the classically evergreen blue, white and red, this AF1 shines the most at second glance, and that’s the point. It’s discreet until clocked.​

Those stars are the highlight here, subtly inscribed on its side panels and back. Accompanied by the colorway, it’s hard not to see this as a USA-inspired sneaker (or at least its flag)​

With the FIFA World Cup steadily approaching, perhaps the sportswear brand saw this as an ideal way to rep the colors without announcing an allegiance. Or maybe it’s an Independence Day dedication. Who knows. Either way, it’s a damn solid sneaker.​

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The success in Nike’s OG sneaker lies in its simplicity. If the countless (and we mean countless) drops we’ve seen over the years have taught us anything, it’s that the easier on the eye, the easier it is to add to cart. The AF1 isn’t supposed to be a divisive shoe.​

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The AF1 “Stars/Obsidian/University Red” is due to be released on Nike’s website on June 4.​

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