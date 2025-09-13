Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
UGGs With Mane Character Energy

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Although the weather outside may suggest otherwise, fall isn't here yet. Either way, AMBUSH and UGG are right on schedule with another delivery of mega-hairy boots for the colder seasons ahead.

Round two of AMBUSH x UGG features woven and fur ankle boots, as well as big, yeti-style heeled boots.

The AMBUSH x UGG heel is the star of the show, no doubt. It's hard to ignore a boot fully covered in fur, leaving just enough of the pointy leather toe box to peek out underneath.

It all feels very early 2000s, down to the campaign which is inspired by Tokyo's aughts street culture.

The team-up is probably music to the ears of those obsessed with furry shoes, especially those big fur boots which have taken over the catwalks and streets. It's an even bigger win for the "everything's hairy" craze of the Fall/Winter 2025 season.

Furry shoes are also not new territory for AMBUSH, either. The brand once released a crazy-hairy pair of fur Converse Chuck Taylors, which looked as if they might growl at you (they don't).

Really, AMBUSH is known for these bold spins, having dropped Nike shoes in daring colorways with exaggerated details. With UGG, the label only continues to turn heads with its pieces.

Back in February, AMBUSH and UGG collaborated on arguably the hairiest loafers and Mary Jane flats. For the fall, the two take their fur game to another level.

With footwear ranging from $325 to $650, the latest offering from AMBUSH x UGG is now available on UGG's website, AMBUSH's website, and at select retailers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
