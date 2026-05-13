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This Gussied-up adidas Samba Dress Shoe Is Top of Its Class

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Song for the Mute
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Class is in session, and who better to teach the power of hybrid footwear than adidas? In collaboration with Song For The Mute, adidas is chefing up a delectable iteration of its Samba LX Freizeit sneaker that looks like it graduated at the top of its class. Samba Cum Lade, am I right? 

The Samba LX Freizei is a dressier version of adidas' storied Samba. Same aura, different approach. This sneaker is more of a dress shoe.

shop adidas here
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The tumbled leather upper wears traditional Samba hallmarks like the suede T-toe box, low-top collar, and signature Three Stripes. It's a true student of the Samba's legacy.

Elsewhere, though, this shoe ups the prep-school ante with its chunky lugged outsole that's reminiscent of something you'd see in excess on any private-school campus. 

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Subtle contrast stitching and crispy laces add a layer of rugged charm to the uniform sneaker, which rounds out the shoe's versatile disposition.

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Available soon on the adidas website for $160, the Samba LX Freizeit joins a stacked class of uniform sneakers enrolled at the Three Stripes school of steez.

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See, the only shoe that's more boarding school coded than this dressy Samba iteration is the Mary Jane, specifically the way adidas does it. The Three Stripes has a real knack for churning out delightful Mary Janes that blend classic adidas hallmarks with the preppy essence of a simple uniform shoe.

From baby pink ballet stunners to simple satin Mary Janes, adidas' uniform sneakers are true class acts.

shop adidas here

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Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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