This Gussied-up adidas Samba Dress Shoe Is Top of Its Class

Class is in session, and who better to teach the power of hybrid footwear than adidas? In collaboration with Song For The Mute, adidas is chefing up a delectable iteration of its Samba LX Freizeit sneaker that looks like it graduated at the top of its class. Samba Cum Lade, am I right?

The Samba LX Freizei is a dressier version of adidas' storied Samba. Same aura, different approach. This sneaker is more of a dress shoe.

The tumbled leather upper wears traditional Samba hallmarks like the suede T-toe box, low-top collar, and signature Three Stripes. It's a true student of the Samba's legacy.

Elsewhere, though, this shoe ups the prep-school ante with its chunky lugged outsole that's reminiscent of something you'd see in excess on any private-school campus.

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Subtle contrast stitching and crispy laces add a layer of rugged charm to the uniform sneaker, which rounds out the shoe's versatile disposition.

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Available soon on the adidas website for $160, the Samba LX Freizeit joins a stacked class of uniform sneakers enrolled at the Three Stripes school of steez.

See, the only shoe that's more boarding school coded than this dressy Samba iteration is the Mary Jane, specifically the way adidas does it. The Three Stripes has a real knack for churning out delightful Mary Janes that blend classic adidas hallmarks with the preppy essence of a simple uniform shoe.

From baby pink ballet stunners to simple satin Mary Janes, adidas' uniform sneakers are true class acts.

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